Global stocks and US futures rise after debt ceiling deal





Hong Kong/London CNN —

Global stocks and oil prices rose on Monday as investors gave a cautious welcome to news of a deal that could avert a catastrophic U.S. debt default.

The German DAX (DAX) rose 0.3% in early trading, as the French CAC 40 (CAC40) edged up 0.2%. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 (N225) closed at a 33-year high, boosted by optimism over the debt ceiling agreement and a weaker yen, which boosted exporters. The index has rebounded nearly 20% this year.

US and UK markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday. But Dow and S&P 500 futures rose about 0.3%, with Nasdaq futures rising 0.5%. U.S. markets made gains on Friday after reports that President Joe Biden and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy were close to reaching a deal to allow the U.S. government to continue paying his bills.

They reached an agreement in principle on Saturday to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending. The deal takes the United States one step back from the brink of a historic default that, if it were to occur, would shake up stock and bond markets. It would also cause serious damage to the US and global economy.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.6% to $77.39 a barrel. WTI crude, the US benchmark, gained 0.7% to trade at $73.15 a barrel.

The turkey lira, meanwhile, fell to 20.07 to the US dollar, a new all-time high. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, extending his rule to a third decade. Erdogan told CNN 10 days ago that he would continue his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to reduce inflation if re-elected.

Elsewhere in Asia Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.9% higher. Chinas Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) opened higher but then reversed gains to close 1% lower, dragged down by falling tech and real estate stocks. South Korean markets were closed for a public holiday.

While the US debt deal has given markets reason to be optimistic, the job is far from done.

Now the two leaders must sell the deal to their allies in Congress, where Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate. The deal must be passed by June 5, the crucial date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States would no longer be able to pay its bills. Yellen provided an updated schedule on Friday, having previously set an earlier deadline of June 1.

The deal appears to mark significant progress on the US debt ceiling situation, said IG analyst Jun Rong Yeap. Monday’s trading in Asia was a positive reaction to reduced debt risk, he said. Global investors are also watching China’s PMI indices due out later this week, he added.

China and Japan are the largest foreign holders of US debt, together holding $2 trillion in US Treasuries. A potential US debt default would also be devastating to their economies.

