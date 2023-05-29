Fintech firm MoneyHero-backed billionaire Richard Li will list in the US through SPAC, backed by Peter Thiel





Peter Thiel (left) and Richard Li.

MoneyHero Group, a personal finance comparison firm based in the Asian financial centers of Hong Kong and Singapore, plans to go public in the United States by merging with a blank check company backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

The deal with Nasdaq-listed Bridgetown Holdings values ​​MoneyHero at around $200 million, including debt, the fintech company said in a statement Thursday. The combined company will have an enterprise value of up to $342 million.

The transaction will net the company up to $154 million. MoneyHero said the deal will help the company expand its market, improve its brand, and attract and retain talent.

We are thrilled to partner with Bridgetown as we accelerate our mission to make all of life’s financial decisions a rewarding and time-saving experience,” MoneyHero CEO Prashant Aggarwal said in the statement. This process of becoming a public company will allow us to further enhance our platform and continue our journey of transforming lives through accessible and innovative financial solutions.

MoneyHero Group CEO Prashant Aggarwal.

MoneyHeros investors include Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW and insurer FWD Group, both of which Li controls, as well as Goldman Sachs. They will inject all of their equity into the combined company, according to the statement. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Formerly known as Hyphen Group, MoneyHero was established in 2014 to operate online finance comparison platforms in Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. Its platforms also provide financial services such as credit card applications, personal loans and insurance.

MoneyHero said it attracted around 9.8 million monthly unique users and more than 270 partnerships with banks and financial institutions in March. The company recorded a 9.7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $68.1 million in 2022, making it the largest personal finance aggregator and comparison company in South Asia. Southeast, according to the release. But like many fast-growing businesses, MoneyHero has yet to break even.

Earlier this month, another Li-backed fintech company raised capital. Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech startup, raised $196 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Li is chairman of Bolttech and his investment company, Pacific Century Group, is one of his investors.

