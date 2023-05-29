UK Charts: Guess, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom again #1





Image: Nintendo

The latest UK chart data is included and surprisingly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm tops the charts once again, despite a 50% weekly drop in sales. Selling an insane 10 million copies in the first 3 days of sale, this is the third week that the latest Zelda entry has topped the list.

Meanwhile, this week’s new stuff includes The Lord of the Rings: Golum on PS5, Xbox, and PC, along with Farming Simulator 23 on Nintendo Switch. The former peaked at number 6 on the chart, while the latter settled at number 21.

Other points of interest include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s continued success, Metroid Prime Remastered’s healthy boost, and Minecraft’s continued downfall for Switch. We attribute this to Minecraft Legends, which currently ranks #11 with 87% of all box sales on the Switch.

So let’s take a look at this week’s Top 40 in its entirety.

last week game of the week

One

1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm

2

2 Fifa 23

three

three

hogwarts legacy

5

4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4

5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

new

6

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

8

7

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

12

8 Grant Theft Auto V

9

9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10

10

dead island 2

11

11 Minecraft Legends 13 12 Super Mario Odyssey

7

13 LEGO 2K Drive

16

14

nintendo switch sport

15

15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 17 16 Pokemon Violet

22

17 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

18

18 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 19 19 Mario Party Superstars

6

20 Pokemon Scarlett

new

21 Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition

25

22

WWE 2K23

24 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

37

24 Metroid Prime Remastered

20

25 god of war ragnarok

21

26 Resident Evil 4

–

27

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

26

28 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

23

29 Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

31

30 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

30

31 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

–

32 Sonic Frontier

29

33 30 In 1 Game Collection Vol. One

–

34 prophesied

35

35 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

33

36 Just Dance 2023 Edition

34

37 Red Dead Redemption 2

27

38 Minecraft

39

39 Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

–

40 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you buy a new game this week? Let us know what you picked up in the comments below.

