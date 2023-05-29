US Debt Ceiling Deal Blocks 30% Bitcoin Mining Tax: Congressman





While details of the agreement between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on the US debt ceiling were made public on Sunday, a notable part of the agreement appears to have blocked certain taxes proposed by the Biden administration, including the Digital Asset Mining Energy. (LADY) excise tax.

If passed, it would impose a 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining companies, a move the Biden administration said was necessary to limit the environmental and societal damage caused by mining operations. of cryptocurrency.

Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, wondered if “the administration’s DAME excise tax proposal is gone?” since Bitcoin mining was not mentioned in the text of the bill, dubbed Fiscal Responsibility Act 5 of 2023. US Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH-08) responded in a tweet that, “Yes, one of the wins is blocking the proposed taxes.”

The debt ceiling agreement, which is still the subject of intense scrutiny and debate in Congress, comes in the form of a comprehensive 99-page bill to suspend the debt ceiling country through 2025, preventing a federal default, while simultaneously imposing restrictions on government spending.

What is the Digital Asset Mining Energy Tax?

The idea of ​​introducing an energy tax was initially suggested in March this year. Notably, the proposed Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) tax would be applicable to both digital asset miners operating on proof-of-work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin and proof-of-stake (PoS) networks. ) like Ethereum, regardless of the substantial amount of differences in their power consumption levels.

Under the proposed tax framework, digital asset miners would be required to disclose information such as the amount of electricity they consume, the source of that electricity (whether it comes from renewable sources or not) and its corresponding value. . This requirement would extend to off-grid electricity generation, including the use of otherwise wasted natural gas.

In a recent report released by the White House, the Biden administration reiterated its position that imposing financial constraints on minors is in the best interests of American communities and the environment.

The proposal, however, has come under fire from crypto advocates.

Bitcoin mining uses much the same as video games, and no one is calling for them to be banned, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Twitter earlier this month. The environmental argument is a selective pretext to remove anything that threatens elite power structures.

Yes, power consumption is a concern (although somewhat exaggerated), but bitcoin mining uses much the same as video games and no one is calling for a ban on those. The environmental argument is a selective pretext to remove anything that threatens elite power structures. Bitcoin, for

Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 3, 2023

Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis also lambasted the proposal at the recent Bitcoin 2023 conference, saying a thriving Bitcoin mining industry is not just a national security issue, but also an energy security issue.

While urging Bitcoin enthusiasts to participate in groups that defend the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of the US economy, Senator Lummis also expressed his belief that the proposed energy tax will not happen. not.”

