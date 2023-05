Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK First Drive

The Amarok uses a slightly altered version of Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system, and while it works fairly well, you can still use a physical cursor scroller as an alternative to touchscreen operation. The digital instrument panel is rendered very clearly, and the steering wheel controls in the trip computer menu are proper buttons, not touch-sensitive ones suitable for glove wearers.

The 2.0-liter diesel isn’t quite as quiet or smooth as the V6, but it’s still impressive mechanically by pickup standards. It idles quietly, has far fewer rattles under load, and is much better isolated when revving than, say, the larger four-cylinder in the Toyota Hilux.

The 10-speed automatic transmission feels like a continuously variable transmission on the road. This transmission tends to rev only around 500 rpm between smooth initial engagement (useful for loading, towing, or driving on the road) and upshifts. when accelerating at partial throttle. But because it’s smooth, the Amarok provides all the on-road performance a vehicle this size really needs.

For ride and handling, the mid-spec Amarok Style handles British country roads reasonably well, certainly better than the top-of-the-line Aventura V6 TDI we tried, as it runs on 18-inch wheels with chunky-sided mud and sand tires. There are heavier 21s and low profile rubber). The ride is tighter and a bit finicky at first than most pickups, but has better damping and isolation. Body control is also pretty good by class standards.

