Afghan Women Who Helped the US Army Await Asylum in America





It was almost 3 a.m. in New York, but Nazdana Hassani refused to go to sleep.

She looked at her phone, closing and refreshing WhatsApp, hoping her mother’s internet had been restored at her home in Afghanistan.

She tried three more times, but the call did not go through.

The last time Ms Hassani saw her mother in person was in August 2021, days before the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Ms. Hassani, 24, served in the Afghan National Army’s Women’s Tactical Platoon, an all-female squad that accompanied US special operations troops on missions searching for high-level Taliban targets, d ‘Al-Qaeda and ISIS. When the Taliban took power two summers ago, Ms Hassani had to make a decision: live under a repressive government as a woman who worked alongside the US military, or flee her home country for the United States. -United.

Today, Ms. Hassani and most of her platoon are among tens of thousands of Afghans living in the United States as humanitarian parolees, a temporary legal status. This month, the Biden administration announced a plan allowing Afghans to apply for parole extensions so they can continue to live and work in the United States after their status expires in August. It is unclear whether the extensions, if granted, would be for two years, as they were the first time around.

For those who were in the platoon, the goal is to stay in the United States for the long term and be joined by their families, who are still in Afghanistan. Ms Hassani and almost all of the platoon members have applied for asylum, a protected status for those who fear persecution in their home countries, but the system is severely clogged. Only three of these women have so far been granted asylum, which allows them to obtain a green card and bring their families.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, has sponsored the Afghan Adjustment Act, a bill that would create a legal pathway to permanent residency for Afghans who worked alongside Americans during the conflict in Afghanistan.

So many of our Afghan allies have risked their lives and the safety of their loved ones to protect our military, Ms. Klobuchar said.

The legislation stalled in the last Congress amid Republican concerns over candidate vetting, but Ms Klobuchar said she was working with Republicans to build support for another attempt later this year.

Ms. Hassani, who works in a gift shop in a quiet suburb of Westchester County, NY, shares an apartment with two Afghan women she met at an evacuee shelter in 2021.

The only artwork in Ms. Hassanis’ room is a painting leaning against the foot of her bed.

I did that when I came to the United States, she says. Some camp volunteers gave us paint and canvas.

Joining the army was Ms. Hassan’s childhood dream. The youngest member of the platoon, she was born just months before the start of Americas two-decade war in Afghanistan.

I remember my mother telling us, the Americans, they are there for us, they are good people, said Ms. Hassani.

The idea for Ms. Hassanis’ platoon came about a decade after the start of the war, when the US military decided it needed female troops to help patrol rural villages. It was considered culturally insensitive for male soldiers to search or talk to Afghan women.

Mary Kolars, an army captain who worked closely with the platoon, said having them on the job was invaluable. They had information about tribal affiliations, they could look at a village and tell us what didn’t match, they helped us find high-ranking targets.

Today, most members of the platoon are scattered across the United States and work in minimum-wage service jobs.

Since her arrival, Ms. Hassani has clung to the memories of her adventures in the army.

I try to be grateful for my life here, she says. But my life and my work, it’s just very different now.

Last month, Ms. Kolars, Ms. Hassani, and nearly every platoon member in the United States traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Every day hurts me because I know my family is not safe in Afghanistan, said Ms. Hassani.

She and other members of the platoon said they underwent extensive background checks to serve alongside the US military. The women also said they needed written permission from male relatives to join the Afghan army. These documents contained information about the families of the women and remained in Afghan government records after the fall of Kabul.

Many women said that since then relatives have been threatened, tortured or killed by the Taliban, according to Ms Kolars. She and other US soldiers who worked with the platoon said they believed the Taliban had used the documents to find family members.

It’s just hard to live with this constant anxiety for the family who stayed home, said Jawida Afshari, 34, who served in the platoon for nearly a decade and helped train recruits, including Mrs. Hassani.

Both women questioned for asylum last October, Ms. Afshari was granted asylum, while Ms. Hassanis’ application is still pending.

Ms Afshari, who works at a Chick-fil-A near her Dallas apartment complex, said she often finds herself thinking about life before Kabul fell. She was weeks away from earning a law degree at Kabul University.

I’m so lucky, because women in Afghanistan, they can’t work in restaurants, they can’t leave home,” Ms. Afshari said. But it can be hard to remember how long I worked and studied at home, and how it all washed away so quickly.

As she waits for the opportunity to apply for a green card, Ms. Afshari tries to carve out pockets of joy from her life in Dallas. Most of its neighbors are immigrants from Iraq and Mexico. None of us speak English, but we find a way to talk, she laughs.

The day she discovered an Arab grocery store nearby that sold halal meat, Ms. Afshari prepared a feast of Afghan shawarma for her neighbours.

Mahnaz Akbari, the platoon commander, also has no asylum. She used her English skills to work for a non-profit organization in Washington. She said she tries to keep spirits up even when the women are exhausted, often through group video calls.

While cooking dinner at her apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, last week, Ms. Akbari put her phone on the kitchen counter, waiting for members of the West Coast platoon to join them.

During these calls, the women swap photos, share Afghan recipes that can be made with American groceries, and counsel each other on issues concerning life in the United States. How many credit cards are you supposed to open? Is the DMV as bad as people say? Ms Hassani said these calls have become a lifeline.

In the weeks following her asylum interview, Ms Hassani was racked with anxiety, wondering why there had been no update on her case. She kept replaying the interview in her head, wondering if she had somehow misstepped. Ms Hassani said Ms Akbaris’ support helped her stay calm.

Mahnaz takes the time to cheer us up, she says, so we don’t give up.

Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

