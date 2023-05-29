UK set as year’s hottest day amid imminent heat wave of 26 degrees Celsius





The UK can become the hottest day of the year in just a few days.

Plymouth on Sunday recorded the hottest day of 2023 in the UK so far, with temperatures soaring to 24.4 degrees Celsius.

However, that milestone could be beaten this week as a “hot spot” hits the UK.

Netweather’s senior forecaster, Nick Finns, predicted temperatures could reach 26C on Wednesday.

“Sunday was the warmest day we’ve seen so far in Plymouth, reaching 24.4C,” said the Finns.

“High pressure will keep our weather under control throughout this week around Scotland or closer to the northwest.

“Weak winds are blowing across Scotland, but strong easterly or northeasterly winds are blowing south and east of England, with the highest temperatures likely to be in the west this week.

“Hotspots across the central belt could make for the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with Glasgow’s highs likely to be 25-26C on Wednesday’s card.

“Northeasterly winds will sometimes carry clouds across central and south-east England, blowing inland overnight and re-flaming the east coast during the day.

“Therefore, it’s generally the west where the sun is highest and the temperature is highest.

“Therefore, throughout the week, temperatures and sunshine levels contrast east and west.”

The Finns added that Glasgow will see the hottest temperatures across the UK on Wednesday.

“The low clouds rolling in from the east on Tuesday night could be quite extensive across England and Wales from Wednesday and thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle,” he said.

“More obstinate clouds may clear back over eastern England by afternoon.

“Otherwise, the sunniest and highest temperatures in the west range from 25-26C in Glasgow, 20-22C in the west and south, and 16-17C near the east coast.”

