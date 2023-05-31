US accuses China of aggressively intercepting spy plane





A Chinese fighter jet carried out what US military officials called an aggressive mid-air interception of a US surveillance plane as it flew over the South China Sea on Friday, the latest in a series of incidents in the region between the two powers.

The US Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees military operations in Asia, said the incident involved a Chinese J-16 and an Air Force RC-135 surveillance plane flying in the airspace. international. The military released video on Tuesday of what it called an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” that caused turbulence for the American crew aboard the RC-135. Footage shows the Chinese J-16 moving directly in front of the US plane, shaking it as it flew past the fighter jet.

The United States did not specify where the reconnaissance plane was flying, only that it was over the South China Sea, where Beijing has made territorial claims on resource-rich shoals that neighboring countries also claim. “The United States will continue to fly, navigate, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law permits, and the United States Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard to the safety of all ships and aircraft under international law,” the military said in a statement. “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with the international law.”

Read more: Pentagon says record defense budget needed to compete with China

The episode marks at least the third time since December that Chinese planes have flown over US military aircraft over the South China Sea. The December and February incidents also forced Washington to register the protest with Beijing.

The dust comes during a tense period between the two nations that included a public spat over a Chinese spy balloon transiting over US airspace. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has repeatedly attempted to speak with Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu in recent months, but has been rebuffed. Austin is now at the start of a week-long trip through Asia, with scheduled stops in India, Japan and Singapore, where he is scheduled to deliver what is billed as a major speech at the Shangri-La. Dialogue, a three-day conference.

Read more: Chinese spy balloon shot down by US military. Here’s how it went.

“The United States is clear on why the China-US military dialogue is encountering difficulties,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Tuesday. “The United States should sincerely respect China’s sovereignty, security and interests, immediately correct bad practices, show sincerity, and create the atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the Chinese military and Americans.

The Biden administration has called Beijing a “pace challenge” that has the potential to reshape the international order. The Pentagon’s budget request includes a 40% increase for the administration’s so-called Pacific Defense Initiative, which aims to counter China’s military expansion in the Pacific region. And yet, the two nations have limited military and diplomatic interactions, a situation that hasn’t improved since China flew its spy balloon across the continental United States.

More must-reads from TIME

Write to WJ Hennigan at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6283620/pentagon-video-china-us-spy-plane-incident/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos