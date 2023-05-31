Russia remains Britain’s top security threat, warns intelligence chief.





The head of the national defense intelligence agency has warned that Britain’s security priorities must keep Europe and the Atlantic Ocean as Russia is the main threat to Britain by the end of the decade.

In rare public remarks, defense intelligence chief Adrian Bird stressed that Britain’s backyard should be a major concern. Britain’s non-discretionary security priority should be the mainland region of the Euro-Atlantic, where we assess that Russia will remain the greatest threat to the British homeland through 2030, he said.

Europe’s security is increasingly inextricably linked to the security of the wider world, noting the cross-border impacts of some state activities, climate change and global health concerns.

The Director of Defense Intelligence, working with Britain’s other intelligence agencies, GCHQ, MI5 and MI6, added that China would pose the most significant challenge to Britain’s overseas interests and economy. Security from 2030.

The Birds commentary reflects a shift in emphasis towards Moscow back in March as Britain refreshed its foreign and defense policy after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. In the immediate aftermath of Brexit, the government shifted the country’s defense posture towards the Indo-Pacific.

On a visit to Estonia, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK was preparing for Moscow’s next move. Whatever Russia decides to do next, in Ukraine or indeed elsewhere, we are ready.

The Defense Intelligence Agency, part of the Department of Defense, is expected to elaborate next month how the change in emphasis will affect plans to spend the $50 billion annual budget.

Bird told the audience that the UK must survive the challenge posed by China in the long term, as Beijing competes more directly with the UK in our areas of interest and could disrupt the supply of key technologies and materials, including microchips. Semiconductors and rare earth elements.

He added that China’s military, intelligence, space and cyber capabilities are increasingly under threat, and concluded: We assess that China will be the greatest challenge to Britain’s overseas interests and economic security in 2030.

Last week British Forces Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, seemed to downplay Britain’s post-Brexit shift to focus on the Indo-Pacific, saying the tilt was small and the UK was primarily focused on Europe and the Atlantic. .

But Radakin also stressed the importance of the Aukus Security Agreement, a trilateral defense partnership with the United States built around the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

In a broad speech, Bird said the UK faces increasingly complex and interconnected threats. This is supported by geopolitical instability, competition among countries, and rapidly accelerating technological advances.

He warned that Defense Intelligence Agency staff are already using machine learning approaches and that artificial intelligence will broaden and accelerate the military’s understanding of the battlefield and enable faster decision-making in future conflicts.

Organizations should leverage AI to help them cope with the amount of raw information coming in as analysts struggle to process it fast enough, he added.

