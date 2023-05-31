UK and US poised for recession as interest rates dampen growth | recession





Stubbornly high inflation and high borrowing costs are poised to send the economies of Britain, Germany and the US into recession, major credit rating agency Moodys has warned.

In an optimistic outlook for growth across the advanced G20 economies, it said central banks on both sides of the Atlantic would expect interest rate hikes to weigh on economic growth this year.

Moodys said in its report that very weak growth is expected, particularly in the major developed economies, including moderate recessions in the US, UK and Germany and stagnant economic activity in France and Italy.

It comes as the world’s most influential central banks attempt to squeeze high inflation out of the system with their toughest rate hike in decades, amid concerns about the possibility of continued pressure on living standards.

Official estimates on Wednesday showed a mixed picture across the eurozone, highlighting the challenges facing the European Central Bank after Italy beat analysts’ expectations, although inflation in France eased to its lowest level in a year.

Frances’ annual inflation rate fell more than expected, from 6.9% in April to 6% in May. However, inflation in Italy in May fell to a much lower-than-expected 8.1%, down from 8.7% the previous month.

German inflation fell more than expected to 6.3%, down from 7.6% a month ago. The figure follows a larger-than-expected decline in inflation in Spain to 2.9%, raising hopes that inflationary pressures across the eurozone could ease quickly this year. Official estimates for all 20 countries close on Thursday.

Rory Fennessy, an economist at the consulting firm Oxford Economics, said: “The surprise inflation in Germany and France is likely to push eurozone inflation from 7% in April to 6% in May, lower than expected.” If inflation is not expected to turn down in June, the likelihood of a rate hike in July will be significantly reduced.

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that there is still more room to take interest rates after the eurozone’s central bank raised its benchmark deposit rate by 0.4 points to 3.25% this month. We don’t stop It’s very clear, she said.

Germany’s revised official figures revealed last week that the country had slipped into a recession earlier this year, as well as growing concerns about the strength of the British and American economies. The technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

Chart comparing UK inflation rate to Italy, Spain, US, Germany and France

Inflation in the UK remains stubbornly high as households are under pressure from the fastest annual food price increase since the late 1970s, according to official figures last week. The UK recorded the highest inflation rate in the G7 advanced economies after falling to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March.

UK inflation figures for May will be released next month and analysts warn that Rishi Sunaks’ target of halving inflation by the end of the year is increasingly at risk.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Economists said last week that Britain’s stubborn inflation is likely to force the Bank of England to push rates above 5% in an attempt to manipulate conditions for a recession to keep inflation down.

Moodys said Threadneedle Street expects to raise the benchmark rate by at least a quarter of a point to 4.75% when Banks policymakers next meet in June.

US consumer prices have slowed in recent months, dropping the annual inflation rate to 4.9% in April. But analysts have warned that the US Federal Reserve may have to hold interest rates at high levels for longer than previously expected to keep inflation out of the system.

Economists are divided on whether the US could fall into a recession later this year or in 2024.

Moodys warned that recent disruptions in the US banking system have highlighted how interest rate cycles can trigger risks in the financial system. A strong US job market could delay a recession but could boost higher inflation, making the Fed more likely to raise rates further, he said.

A cooling of economic activity and a weakening of the labor market are necessary conditions for easing inflationary pressures in the economy. Tighter monetary policy would be needed to maintain too much elasticity for too long, the report said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/31/uk-and-us-poised-to-fall-into-recession-as-interest-rates-dampen-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos