New U.S. aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million





A U.S. military aid package for Ukraine expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million and include additional drone ammunition, U.S. officials said Tuesday. The drone’s ammunition comes after fresh unmanned aircraft attacks targeting Moscow.

There has been no suggestion that US-made drones or munitions were used in recent attacks on Moscow, and US officials have repeatedly said Ukraine has agreed not to use any US-supplied weapons. United for attacks on Russian soil. The Kremlin blamed kyiv for Tuesday’s attack, but Ukrainian officials did not comment directly.

But the new aid program comes at a tense moment in the war. The latest drone attack on Moscow follows Russia’s capture of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut after a nine-month battle that killed tens of thousands of people. Ukraine is also showing signs that its long-awaited spring counter-offensive may already be underway.

The Russian Defense Ministry said five drones were shot down in Moscow and the systems of three others were jammed, knocking them off course. President Vladimir Putin called it an act of Kyiv terrorism.

A US defense official said the drone strikes would not affect arms aid packages the US is providing to Ukraine, including drone ammunition. The official said that the United States was committed to supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defend the country and that Ukraine was committed not to use the systems inside Russia, so aid would probably remain unchanged.

All US officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the latest aid package has not yet been publicly announced.

US officials did not provide details of the drone munitions in the new aid program or specify which unmanned aircraft would use them. The Ministry of Defense has given Ukraine a variety of unmanned aircraft over the past year, both for surveillance and attack, including at least two versions of the Switchblade, a so-called kamikaze drone that can hover in the air and then explode into a target.

Other more sophisticated drones can drop munitions, but the United States has been reluctant to share details about them publicly.

The new package will also include ammunition for the Patriot missile batteries and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Stinger missiles for the Avenger system, mine clearance equipment, anti-armour shells, aircraft rockets unguided Zuni, night-vision goggles, and about 30 million small arms rounds, US officials said.

The aid is very similar to other recent US programs, which have focused on providing Ukraine with more ammunition for the weapons systems it has and helping it prepare for a counteroffensive to repel Russian gains over the past year. Ukrainian officials have not officially announced the launch of their highly anticipated counter-offensive, although some say it has already begun and the pace of attacks suggests it is underway.

Including the latest aid, the United States has committed more than $37.6 billion in arms and other equipment to Ukraine since the attack on Russia on February 24, 2022. This latest package will be carried out under the presidential withdrawal authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stockpiles and quickly ship them to Ukraine, officials said.

Officials said the United States is expected to announce the aid as early as Wednesday.

Tuesday’s strikes on Moscow were the second drone strikes on the city since May 3, when Russian officials said two drones targeted the Kremlin in what they described as an assassination attempt on Putin. Ukraine has denied being behind the attack.

US intelligence officials were still trying to determine whether Ukraine was involved in or had knowledge of Tuesday’s drone attack in Moscow, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the Russian border region of Belgorod was the target of one of the most serious cross-border raids since the start of the war, for which two pro-Ukrainian far-right paramilitary groups have claimed responsibility.

The United States advised after the incident that US-made weapons were not to be used inside Russia, according to a US official familiar with sensitive communications. The message was very clearly understood, according to the manager.

Officials in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar near annexed Crimea said two drones struck there on Friday, damaging residential buildings. Other drones are said to have flown over Russia on several occasions.

Ukrainian military analysts, while unable to confirm Kiev launched the drones at Moscow, said the attack may have involved UJ-22 drones, which are produced in Ukraine and have a maximum range of around 1,000. kilometers (620 miles).

US officials have struck a delicate balance in their response to the drone strikes, reiterating their support for Ukraine while stressing that the United States opposes Ukrainians using American weapons in Russia. They noted that the Russian bombardment of kyiv on Tuesday was the 17th series of attacks this month, many of which devastated civilian areas.

Lee reported from Oslo. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Tara Copp contributed to this report.

