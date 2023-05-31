International
Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
Nap and informer time CRS level stake odds only fool
The Star, Jason Heavy
17:03
Nav
+22.645
lucky fred
Morning Star, Faringdon
20:10
wow
+18.6
swiss ace
tutelar,
15:20
ham
+15.75
Ugo Gregory
tipmantips.com, tipmantips
15:10
bevel
+14.083
breguet boy
Racing Post, Postdata
17:20
ham
+13.875
sherborne
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
16:00
Nav
+13.75
Casili
Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock
16:10
bevel
+12.625
happy thing
irish sun,
19:30
Wxfd
+8
sir maxi
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
15:10
bevel
+6.427
Shaladar
punterslounge.com, The Brigadier
16:10
bevel
+3.84
Zoran
Racing Post, Punt
17:03
Nav
+2.82
sherborne
myracing.com,
16:00
Nav
+2.583
sherborne
Racing Post, Spotlight
16:00
Nav
+2.542
hi claire
Racing Post, On the Nose
16:50
ham
+1.738
newspaper
Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style
17:12
bevel
+1.568
Casili
Island Fields, Lori Delagi
16:10
bevel
+1.115
Hope de Taille
Racing Post, Newmarket
16:30
Nav
-0.126
code crack
sportinglife.com,
14:50
ham
-0.179
temper trap
attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor
15:10
bevel
-One
our laura b
Sunday Mail, Rockavon
20:50
CTML
-1.5
Man of Ahn
Daily Telegraph, Marlborough
15:40
bevel
-2.515
Yasser
Weekender, Bak Tom
15:20
ham
-3.084
Aaronmore
Racing Post, The North
16:20
ham
-3.425
where is jeff
The Scotsman, Glendale
15:50
ham
-3.445
refuge
The Daily Record, Gary Owen
14:20
ham
-4.2
Arkenstar
Sun, Temple Gate
16:50
ham
-4.9194
Moyola
Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt
14:50
ham
-5
emerald pride
Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright
14:10
bevel
-5.75
sherborne
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot
16:00
Nav
-6.1004
Hope de Taille
888 Sports, Steve Mullington
16:30
Nav
-6.366
Sir Abama
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
15:20
ham
-7.107
time reader
Daily Post, Mercury
20:20
CTML
-7.123
leap day
The Sun on Sunday, Sirius
15:40
bevel
-7.625
Man of Ahn
Yorkshire Post, Duke
15:40
bevel
-7.806
Arkenstar
Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
16:50
ham
-8.266
Ugo Gregory
Racing Post, Rated RP
15:10
bevel
-8.425
Shaladar
Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan
16:10
bevel
-9.5
sherborne
Racing Post, West Country
16:00
Nav
-10.0763
refuge
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride
14:20
ham
-11
Clauderholm
Ipswich Star, Matt Foley
16:40
bevel
-11
black robe chief
D Express, Melissa Jones
15:30
Nav
-11.973
Ugo Gregory
Daily Mirror, Newsboy
15:10
bevel
-13
we will go again
Irish Herald, Ian Gofran
19:20
CTML
-14
toad hall
Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan
20:30
Wxfd
-14.567
descent line
Racing Post, Lambourn
19:20
CTML
-14.875
high security
Irish Post, Carl Headley
14:10
bevel
-15
high security
The Times, Rob Wright
14:10
bevel
-15.546
everyone’s game
The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross
19:10
wow
-16.05
Yasser
I, John Freeman
15:20
ham
-16.091
Casili
Sunday Express,
16:10
bevel
-16.209
city vault
Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount
18:20
CTML
-16.567
Basford
mirror online,
15:00
Nav
-18.3504
Casili
Racing TV, Score
16:10
bevel
-21.35
Van Gerwen
Jersey Evening Post, Lori Paddock
14:10
bevel
-25
|
Sources
2/ https://news.paddypower.com/horse-racing/2023/05/31/nap-of-the-day-todays-naps-table-horse-racing-tips-uk-ireland-beverley-cartmel-hamilton-newton-abbot-warwick-wexford-wednesday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
