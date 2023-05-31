Debt ceiling deal details expose distorted US priorities





The most important topic of international affairs in recent weeks has not been the war in Ukraine, nor the strained relations between the West and China, nor the Turkish elections, nor even the existential threat of climate change and global warming. climatic.

Overshadowing them all, though it has rarely been framed that way in the United States itself, is the shadowy fight between Democrats and Republicans over raising the country’s debt ceiling, which is the amount of money that Congress will authorize the US federal government to borrow to service previously incurred financial obligations.

As almost everyone knows by now, the leaders of both parties, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, reached an agreement in principle this weekend to institute a two-year solution. One can only hope that enough votes can be mustered quickly enough to beat the June 5 deadline announced by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after which the United States, both the world’s largest borrower world and the depository of its reserve currency, the US dollar, otherwise go into default.

Almost wherever you sit, you should be hoping for a passing vote. It has already been widely noted that a default would deal a devastating blow to the US economy and confidence in the country’s leadership. It would stop Social Security payments from flowing to retirees and likely take a huge chunk out of public wealth through a stock market decline and investment vehicles like 401(k)s. Europe, whose economy is closely linked to the United States, would be hit hard by the blowback, destroying wealth there on a large scale as well.

But while a lot of people would be happy to see the US go down a little or two, they should be careful what they wish for. Any damage the world economy may suffer from this in the short term is unlikely to benefit many people, even among America’s biggest rivals and adversaries. And beyond the greatly increased turbulence and risk, the uncertainty of the consequences of any default is enough to make anyone sleepless.

The biggest victims, in fact, have so far not been named. It would be the billions of people in the Global South, who would be hit by a US default crisis at least as hard as they were hit by the twin shocks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which have yet to recover.

That said, the proposed compromise itself is by no means something that should inspire confidence in the Americas’ leading role in the world. In fact, it is a harsh indictment.

I am not talking about the essentially contrived and self-inflicted nature of the crisis, Congress having adopted an incongruous routine of both passing an annual budget and separately requiring its approval of debt repayment on the very expenditures that he authorized. Nor am I referring to just kicking the box down the road an extra year this time, should Congress pass the two-year debt ceiling proposal now before it.

No, I’m talking about what the details of the package say about the increasingly obvious drift and decay of the American system itself. The American press has recently been full of encouraging stories about the great strength and resilience of the country and the persistence of its wealth and power. Yet, in a way that goes beyond easy statistical comparisons, the debt ceiling agreement is full of deeply worrying signs.

What, for example, of one of the country’s two main political parties, the Republicans, touting the recovery of $20 billion of $80 billion in new funds for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a major victory? This increased support for the IRS was rationally justified by years of declining agency efficiency in providing basic customer service, i.e. the prompt processing of citizen tax returns, but also in the search for cheaters, and in particular the relatively wealthy part of the public who disproportionately escape close checks and audits. In recent months, Republican politicians and talking heads have paraded across American television screens talking about the IRS as if it were 1930s Chicago gangsters whose goal is to coerce people into extorting money from them. funds.

I don’t like having to hand over a significant portion of my income to the tax authorities any more than the average person does, but these are not average people. Increasing the effectiveness and impartiality of IRS is about two fundamental things. The first is to support one of the most basic capabilities of any well-functioning state, namely tax collection. The second, which is even more important, is to preserve the legitimacy of tax systems by ensuring that it cannot be easily manipulated and that those with the most means are not able to avoid its reach.

On another vital subject, military spending, the two parties seem to have been able to agree much more easily. But rather than a reaffirmation that the system will still work, the bipartisan consensus that seems to share a belief that the answer to every American security challenge is more money is, in fact, another sign of deep dysfunction. Reasonable arguments can still be made for further budget spending for the Department of Defense. America’s competition with other world powers over relative strength and influence is changing all the time, with complex new areas coming into play that barely existed five to ten years ago. Think of the accelerating pace of militarization of space, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons, Russian aggression in Ukraine, rivalry with China at sea, etc.

Each of these issues has political and, ideally, diplomatic dimensions to finding the most appropriate ways to manage great power rivalry and maintain peace, and these deserve full and separate discussion. What is important to highlight in this budget discussion, however, is the total lack of discipline the country imposes on itself when it comes to military spending. In many circles, it is ritually observed that the United States spends more money on its military than the next 10 countries combined. Yet this tells us little about the many failures to make informed choices about having to sacrifice some things to do other, more urgent ones.

The Department of Defense’s long-standing bipartisan leniency has come to mean that spending on blatantly faulty, obsolete or useless weapon systems is nearly impossible to verify. Here, we could make a long list. For now, however, think of the littoral combat ship, touted as a warship of the future when the first was commissioned in 2008, but whose own Navy assessment concluded four years later that it was not suitable for combat operations against anything. but small, fast, lightly armed boats. An early estimate put their expected cost at $220 million per ship; by 2011, their unit cost had risen to $1.8 billion.

When the Navy itself decided last year to retire nine of the littoral combat ships that had already been built, saying they were a waste of money and did not meet the current threat, Congress stepped in and blocked it after fierce lobbying by business leaders who said dismantling the ships would hurt local economies and cost jobs. Only four ships were ultimately allowed to be withdrawn.

It’s a familiar pattern. Rather than impose cost and delivery discipline and cut back on what needs to be let go, Congress continues to add more money to the defense pantry, with the result that military funding has increased by more than a third since 2015.

The wasteful bipartisan approach to funding the military is ultimately short-sighted because it is based on the belief that materiel is the country’s most important source of strength and the ultimate basis of its standing in the world. While negotiators have reached the deal that Congress will have to vote on this week, hopefully in time to avoid a default, this reality has played out where the biggest compromises have been made. The battle against climate change, one of the existential challenges people now face around the world, has been lost to a new pipeline project in West Virginia and something euphemistically called enabling reform. which means letting other oil and gas projects move faster toward development.

Others, meanwhile, have touted the imposition of increased work requirements for things like food stamps and other forms of public support, reflecting a degree of nastiness the United States is already behind. somewhat of an exception among the richest countries in the world. It doesn’t matter that measures like these don’t save a lot of money.

The most important thing is that when a rich and powerful country finds it easier to reduce the way it invests in its people, in education, in science, and to ensure that the weakest among they are not completely left behind, only to reduce unnecessary and excessive expenditure on armaments, there is reason to worry about the foundations of its power.

