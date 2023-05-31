Top UK private equity executives take $2.7 billion in interest





A group of 255 of Britain’s top private equity dealmakers earned $2.7 billion a year in interest, profits that came under scrutiny from politicians who threatened to raise taxes on the industry.

An analysis by law firm Macfarlanes found that about 80% of the profits earned by private equity executives from successful deals in the 2020-2021 tax year were made up of these funds.

Interest is an important part of a private equity executive’s pay, and often dwarfs their pay scale when they land successful deals. Tax treatment has long been a subject of debate in many countries, including the United States.

Interest is taxed as capital gains in the UK, where private equity funds have spent nearly $80 billion taking public companies private over the past five years. This means that a tax rate of 28% is paid rather than the top income tax rate of 45%.

Britain’s Labor Party is planning a $440 million tax raid on the industry if elected in the next general election.

Tax activist and former Clifford Chance lawyer Dan Neidle estimated that UK tax authorities are missing out on around $600 million a year by taxing transfer interest as capital gains.

However, Macfarlanes said in the report that the UK Treasury could suffer losses if higher taxes on retained interest trigger an exodus of high- and mobile dealmakers.

The Macfarlanes tax chief, Damien Crossley, wants this information released so that Labor can look into it and give themselves some leeway. Maybe they can say they closed the loophole without shooting the golden goose.

According to the Macfarlanes report, Britain’s 2,550 private equity executives earned a total of 3.4 billion in interest and paid $952 million in taxes in the 2020-21 tax year. The data used by the law firm is the latest available and was obtained from HM Revenue & Customs through freedom of request for information as well as information provided by the private equity group.

Leaving even a handful of top dealmakers to other countries could mean the amount of money raised by raising tax rates under Labor’s proposal could make Britain worse, Macfarlanes said.

A move of 100 of the highest-paid executives would generate an additional UK income of $36 million, while a departure of 150 would cost the UK $269 million in tax losses, the law firm said.

After Brexit, other European countries have had success before, offering lucrative tax breaks to well-paid financiers.

Taxes in Italy and Spain charged interest rates of 26% and 22.8%, respectively. Italy introduced a new tax regime in 2017 that exempts foreign income from Italian tax of 100,000 per year for individuals who have lived abroad for at least nine years.

Among individuals earning a salary in the UK, more than a quarter were non-resident taxpayers, according to a Macfarlanes study. This makes them more likely to migrate to other countries once potentially unfavorable tax regimes are introduced, the report said.

The US Congressional Budget Office estimated that interest-bearing taxation on ordinary income in 2018 would raise an additional $14 billion over 10 years.

Politicians from both major parties, including President Joe Biden and his two most recent predecessors, have weighed in on the idea of ​​imposing a tax. The same goes for Wall Street’s big names, including billionaires like hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and tech entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg.

However, no government has yet passed this bill. The most recent attempt stalled last summer when Democratic leadership scrapped a plan to tax interest from Biden’s tax and climate bill in exchange for the endorsement of Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who received donations from Wall Street.

