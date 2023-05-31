The United States offers free headlights | Smart News





The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light is one of ten lighthouses donated by the US government this year. Erik Drost via Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 2.0

In the early 19th century, sailors heading to Providence, Rhode Island depended on the signal from the Warwick Neck Light to find their way safely. Although it no longer bears the shipping prominence it once had, the 51-foot tower still presides over Narragansett Bay from its clifftop perch.

Now those spectacular views of historic properties could be yours.

This year, the General Services Administration (GSA) will give away six of the historic beacons, including the Warwick Neck Light, free of charge. Four others will be sold at public auction. The purpose of transfers is to preserve historic buildings, even as technology renders them obsolete.

For hundreds of years, lighthouses have welcomed travelers to the shores of the United States. However, the advent of navigational technologies like GPS has left many coastal sentinels without a practical purpose. Since the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act was passed in 2000, the GSA has transferred ownership of lighthouses that are no longer essential to the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission to groups willing to preserve them, according to a statement from the agency. .

People really appreciate the heroic role of the lone lighthouse keeper, John Kelly of the GSA’s Property Disposition Office told Mark Pratt of The Associated Press (AP). They were truly instrumental in providing safe passage through some of those perilous ports that provided communities with great trading opportunities, and they are often located in prominent locations that offer breathtaking views.

At many lighthouses, maintenance is difficult: two of the structures up for auction, the Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Fairfield, Connecticut, and the Stratford Shoal Lighthouse in the middle of Long Island Sound, are only accessible by boat .

They are such unusual reflections of our history that it takes a certain type of person who wants to be part of them, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan told The New York Times Michael Levenson.

For now, the headlights will not be accessible to just anyone. The GSA initially offers them free of charge to federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofits, educational agencies, and community development organizations. To be eligible, interested buyers must be able to maintain the historic property and provide public access. More than 80 lighthouses have found a new owner and a stable future through this process so far, according to the GSA.

Several of the lighthouses up for grabs this year are already in the care of nonprofits, which can apply to continue their work, Kelly told the AP. For example, the Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth, Massachusetts, is maintained by the Friends of Nobska Light, who requested the transfer of ownership, according to the Cape Cod Times Zane Razzaq.

If no owner is found, the lighthouses will be offered for sale to the public by auction. The GSA has auctioned off 70 headlights to date, with sales ranging from $10,000 to over $900,000, NPR reports Emma Bowman.

Other lighthouses up for auction this year include the Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell, Michigan. The list of lighthouses eligible for transfer includes Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Plymouth/Gurnet Lighthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts; Little Mark Island and Monument in Harpswell, Maine; and the Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Erie, Pennsylvania.

