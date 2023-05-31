Motorsport UK and Base Performance Simulator form new partnership





Motorsport UK is pleased to announce an agreement with Base Performance Simulators (BPS) to utilize the latest technology in a further step towards supporting and developing driving and coaching talent within UK motorsport.

Located just 20 minutes from Silverstone in Banbury (Oxfordshire), BPS is led by Aston Martin factory driver and three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner, with both single-seater and GT simulators available to drivers, teams and corporate customers.

The new partnership offers Motorsport UK qualified coaches and Motorsport UK Academy Team UK drivers discounted rates on simulator facility use, simulator hardware and physical training.

Motorsport UK Qualified Coaches have access to the Coaching License benefits package and Motorsport UK is offering a 10% discount to BPS Coaches/Technicians who wish to complete their L2 Certificate in Coaching Motorsport Qualification.

A highlight of this is the Stint Test presented to Motorsport UK Academys 2023 Team UK drivers to recreate the physical demands of motorsport within a simulated racing environment. BPS is also offering discounted, individually curated follow-up sessions to UK team drivers featuring more simulator time and physical training.

The Motorsport UK Academy has access to Base Performances’ impressive facilities for two days (annual).

Another advantage comes in the form of work experience opportunities at BPS, allowing two Academy members aged 18 and older to complete a placement time with the company as part of the second year of the Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE).

BPS will identify suitable roles for both candidates, including simulator builds, hardware testing, management roles, fitness, coaching, software testing and social media, marketing and PR. Candidates work at the facility from April to September and then undergo an induction ceremony for one day a month.

Motorsport UK Competitor Pathways Manager, Katie Baldwin: Motorsport UK recently launched a qualification to support high-quality coaching in motorsport, giving coaches the opportunity to understand and implement the principles of coaching and effective development. We know that simulators are widely used as training tools for driver development and it is fantastic that Basic Performance Simulators will provide Motorsport UK certified coaches with a high quality facility to perform in a coaching role. The partnership will help further support and develop Britain’s future driving and coaching talent.

James Guess, Managing Director, Base Performance Simulators: As a company born out of a passion to provide an effective and comprehensive driver training platform, this new partnership with Motorsport UK couldn’t be better suited. It can help hone our core values ​​and further develop the next generation entering the industry. Simulation is a very effective tool for drivers of all abilities and it is nice to see that it is finally being more understood and appreciated as a serious training tool. We are proud to work with Motorsport UK as we understand why simulation combined with health and wellness is vital to supporting the drivers and coaches of tomorrow.

Motorsport UK Academy is a performance pathway for talented young athletes in motorsport. It gives Britain’s future stars the opportunity to learn, develop, grow and ultimately reach their full potential. For more information on the Academy and the 2023 UK Team driver line-up, click here.

