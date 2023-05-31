USMNT to host high-level friendlies against four-time World Cup champions Germany, presented by AT&T, and Ghana in October





CHICAGO (May 30, 2023) The U.S. Men’s National Team will host four-time World Cup champions Germany and Ghana in two high-profile friendlies in October in preparation for their quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League the following month.

The United States will face Germany, presented by AT&T, for the first time on October 14 in East Hartford, Connecticut. Kick-off from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game will be available live on Warner Bros. platforms. Discovery, Telemundo and Peacock. Three days later, USA faced the Black Stars in their first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available on Warner Bros. platforms. Discovery, Universe and Peacock. Live audio in Spanish for both matches will also be available on Futbol de Primera.

Germany have talent from some of the best clubs in Europe and are preparing to host the 2024 UEFA Championship. Ghana have eliminated the United States twice from the World Cups (2006, 2010) and will seek their first victory on American soil in the series of all time.

TICKETS

Presales for the game will start on Wednesday July 5, with the public sale starting on Thursday July 13.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund are eligible for one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR US SOCCER INSIDER

To have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming US Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale schedule for the USMNT vs. Germany, presented by at&t, and Ghana Sale schedule Presale start date and time Circle Insiders presale (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, July 5 | 10:00 a.m. local time VIP Insiders presale (VIP Insiders) Thursday, July 6 | 10:00 a.m. local time Premium Insiders presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Friday, July 7 | 10:00 a.m. local time Standard Insiders Presale Tuesday, July 11 | 10:00 am local time Visa presale (Visa cardholders only) Wednesday, July 12 | 10:00 am local time Public sale Thursday, July 13 | 10:00 a.m. local time VISA PRE-SALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa has made special arrangements for Visa cardholders to participate in a pre-sale of tickets. These advance sales will take place from Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, July 13 at 8 a.m. local time through the purchase links on ussoccer.com. As US Soccer’s preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

FACING THE GERMAN GIANTS

While the USMNT holds a 4-7-0 record against the four-time World Cup champions, the team has come through two of the last three games. The United States defeated Die Mannschaft 4-3 in the American Football Centennial Celebration game on June 2, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Two years later in Cologne, Germany, a late Bobby Wood winner carried the States United to a 2-1 victory on 10 June 2015 – less than a year after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The teams have also met three times in the World Cup, with the United States losing 2-0 in 1998 before the Germans ended the United States’ longest run in a World Cup in 72 years by snatching a 1-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2002 tournament. The United States also narrowly surrendered a 1-0 victory in the final group match in Germany’s 2014 World Cup title race.

ALL EVEN AGAINST THE BLACK STARS

Having met four times in their history, the series is neatly split, with each side picking up two wins with matching 2-1 score lines. Remarkably, three of the four encounters have taken place at World Cups, with Ghana taking the lead in 2006 and 2010 while the United States won the group opener in 2014 in Brazil. More recently, first-time scorers Kellyn Acosta and Dom Dwyer and a penalty save from goalkeeper Brad Guzan helped USA to a 2-1 victory on July 1, 2017, in Hartford, the same venue as the next game against Germany. Still one of the top contenders in African football, Ghana have qualified for four of the last five World Cups.

HOME SWEET HOME

While the USMNT will play in the gleaming new GEODIS Park for the first time, the team is no stranger to Hartford or Nashville.

Pratt & Whitney at Rentschler Field has hosted USMNT matches seven times since 2005. The United States earned a 1-0 shutout win at the venue against Trinidad & Tobago in the final round of qualifying for the 2006 World Cup with Brian McBride taking the winning match. The stadium also hosted a World Cup kick-off match (2006), a Gold Cup group stage match (2013), and Landon Donovans’ last match for the United States (2014). Overall, the United States is 4-1-2 at the stadium and 5-1-2 at Hartford.

Nashville has a similar story as the USMNT compiled a 4-2-2 record at Music City in multiple competitions. In 2009, 19-year-old Jozy Altidore became the youngest American player to score a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifiers. In 2018, Tyler Adams scored his first career international goal in the 1-0 shutout against rivals Mexico, and a year later a goal from Weston McKennie plus two from Christian Pulisic led the United States to a 3 win. -1 against Jamaica in the Concacaf Gold Cup. semi final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/05/usmnt-to-host-challenge-matches-against-four-time-world-cup-champion-germany-and-ghana-in-october The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos