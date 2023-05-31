UK Sends Signed Copies of Beano to Australia and New Zealand to Kick Off Post-Brexit Trade Deal | political news





Shipments of British goods, including signed Beano cartoons, are sent to Australia and New Zealand, marking the start of two new post-Brexit trade deals.

Agreements between Britain and Australia and between Britain and New Zealand came into effect at midnight.

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch described the start of the first post-Brexit deal as a “historic moment”.

“Businesses across America will now be able to reap the rewards of our status as an independent trading nation and seize new opportunities to drive economic growth, innovation and wage growth,” she said.

The deal means all tariffs on exports of British goods to Australia and New Zealand will be eliminated, and the government said red tape on digital trade and work visas has also been cut.

Ministers said alongside the new trade deal, young Britons would benefit from opportunities to travel to Australia from the expansion of shared youth mobility and working holiday maker visa schemes.

Image: Kemi Badenoch. picture file

The government had previously said it expects the deal with Australia to add 2.3 billion pounds to the UK economy and a further 800 million pounds from the trade deal with New Zealand.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact on the UK agricultural sector, with the National Farmers’ Union previously warning that it could cost the industry up to £150 million.

In Westminster, the party’s agriculture spokesperson, Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake, said the trade deal marks the “start of a worrying chapter” for Welsh agriculture. Australia and New Zealand are both the world’s largest producers of mutton.

Read more: Food inflation slows in May but still rises 15.4% year over year

Ministers had previously described concerns about the deal as “misguided” and said most of New Zealand’s lamb is being exported to China.

To mark the start of the deal, International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston will tour DHL’s Southern Distribution Center near Heathrow on Wednesday to see off two carefully selected UK products.

These include Beano comics signed by comics editor John Anderson, Penderyn single malt Welsh whiskey, Brighton Gin, The Cambridge Satchel Co. Includes bag and Fever-Tree mixer.

Image: The deal was announced in June 2021 following talks between then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

A package containing England cricket shirts signed by James Anderson and Emma Lamb and Wales rugby shirts signed by the men’s team will be sent by the Government to the Australian and New Zealand Trade Ministers.

“Australia and New Zealand are our closest friends and like-minded partners and our trade deal secures favorable terms for UK exporters, eliminates customs duties on all UK goods and removes bureaucracy,” he said.

In July, the age limit for UK applicants to Australia will change from 30 to 35.

From next July, Britons will be able to stay in Australia for up to three years without meeting the set work requirements.

It comes after Rishi Sunak announced last month that Britain would benefit from an additional private investment of around £18bn from Japan.

Mr Sunak also thought bigger ties would come after Britain joined the CPTPP Pacific trade bloc, saying “the sky is the limit”.

Earlier this year it was announced that the UK would join a bloc comprising countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Chile and Japan.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:35 UK announces post-Brexit trade deal

The UK has signed more than 70 trade agreements since leaving the EU, but agreements with major countries such as China and the US have so far been elusive.

Trade with the EU also declined after the UK’s post-referendum transition period ended, and the latest data released this month in a House of Commons report warned that UK exports to the EU remain below 2019 levels.

