Chinese plane flew over nose of US plane, Pentagon says





A Chinese fighter jet flew over the nose of a US reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea on Saturday, the Defense Department said on Tuesday, another in a growing number of incidents involving planes and Chinese military ships.

The Chinese J-16’s unnecessarily aggressive maneuver forced the American RC-125 to fly through the wake turbulence of the fighter jets, according to the Pentagon, which released video of the encounter.

The Pentagon said the US aircraft was conducting safe and routine operations in international airspace in accordance with international law.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “the Chinese pilot took dangerous action by approaching the plane very, very closely. There was a series of these actions directed not only at us, but in other countries in recent months”.

Late Monday, the Pentagon reported that China had rejected a US request for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Singapore. The Pentagon had suggested a meeting between Austin and Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum held June 2-4.

Blinken said Saturday’s incident “underscores why it is so important that we have regular and open lines of communication, including between our defense ministers. It is unfortunate that the meeting requested by Secretary Austin did not take place. did not take place”.

“The most dangerous thing is not to communicate and therefore to have misunderstanding and miscommunication. And as we have said many times while we have real competition with China, we are also careful that it doesn’t escalate into conflict and the most important starting point for that are regular lines of communication.”

We have seen an alarming increase in the number of risky aerial interceptions and clashes at sea by PLA planes and ships, a senior Defense Ministry official said, using the initials of the Liberation Army of the Chinese people. As the executives have said, actions like these can create a hazardous incident or miscalculation.

A Chinese J-16 fighter pilot intercepts a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft on Friday. United States Air Force

A U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson said U.S. concerns about the interaction will be addressed through appropriate and established diplomatic and military channels.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said frequent US naval and air surveillance of the region had long endangered China’s national security.

Such provocative and dangerous actions are the root of maritime security concerns, she told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Mao said China will continue to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

Past Incidents

In February, a Chinese J-11 fighter jet appeared about 500 feet from the left wing of a US P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and remained for more than an hour. The US plane was flying over mostly uninhabited islands claimed by both China and its neighbors.

A voice from a Chinese military ground station warned the American aircraft, Do not come any closer or you will bear full responsibility.

In December 2022, a Chinese aircraft passed within 10 feet of an American aircraft.

Two months ago, the Chinese military said it chased away the USS Milius after the US guided missile destroyer illegally entered Chinese territorial waters Xisha without the approval of the Chinese government. The United States said the vessel was conducting routine operations and had not been kicked out.

Courtney Kube

Mosheh wins

Murphy Zhao and Abigail Williams contributed.

