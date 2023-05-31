US Debt Ceiling: Republican Hard-Right Pledges to Do Everything in Their Power to Oppose Bill | US debt ceiling





Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus group have attacked the spending cuts proposed in the debt ceiling bill as woefully inadequate and have vowed to oppose the legislation when it hits the ground.

We’ve had time to act, and this deal is completely failing, said Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, on Tuesday. We will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now.

The House is expected to hold a final vote on the bill on Wednesday, as other members of the Freedom Caucus continue to speak out against the compromise brokered by Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden over the weekend.

The compromise bill, officially named the Fiscal Responsibility Act, would suspend the debt ceiling until 2025, allowing the United States to avoid a default that could have devastating consequences for the American economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the federal government will not be able to pay its bills starting June 5 if Congress does not act.

In addition to the suspension of the debt ceiling, the bill includes public spending cuts and expanded labor requirements demanded by McCarthy.

There’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of late nights that have changed the trajectory of spending in this city, Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday night. For once in a long, long time, Washington is actually going to spend less money next year than it has this year, and that’s a reform we can all support.

Republican Steve Scalise speaks in favor of the US debt ceiling deal on Tuesday. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans on the House Rules Committee voted late Tuesday to move the bill forward, paving the way for a final vote on Wednesday.

During that hearing, two Freedom Caucus members who sit on the panel, Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, tried to block the legislation from moving forward, but they outnumbered their colleagues. The final vote at the rules committee was 7-6 to push the bill forward, with four Democrats joining Roy and Norman in opposing the measure.

The Republican conference right now has been torn apart, Roy said before the hearing. No Republican should vote for this deal. It’s a bad deal.

But Republican Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole of Oklahoma defended the bill as the party’s best possible option with Democrats in control of the White House and Senate.

Today’s bill is the product of a compromise that reflects the realities of a divided government, Cole said during the hearing. In a real negotiation, you always get less than you want and give up more than you want.

Despite assurances from McCarthy and his allies, it’s unclear how many House Republicans will support the proposal. In addition to the Freedom Caucus, some of the more centrist members of the House Republican conference, such as Representatives Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Wesley Hunt of Texas, have said they will vote against the bill.

Freedom Caucus member Dan Bishop of North Carolina predicted that most of the House Republican conference would oppose the legislation, forcing McCarthy to rely on Democrats to pass the bill.

House Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy is surrounded by reporters after announcing he would oppose a deal to raise the debt ceiling. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This is a career-defining vote for every Republican, Bishop said Tuesday. This bill, if passed, must pass with less than half of the Republican conference.

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries pointed to the fact that Republicans must provide most of the 218 votes needed to get the bill approved.

It’s a deal that, at their insistence, they negotiated with the administration, Jeffries said. It is our full and complete expectation that they will produce at least 150 votes.

Some House Democrats also appeared to disagree with the compromise measure on Tuesday, lamenting the proposed spending cuts while stressing the critical need to raise the borrowing limit for governments before June 5.

There are a few advantages to the bill. The main one is that it raises the debt ceiling to 2025 and ensures we avoid a catastrophic Republican-led default, Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Tuesday.

I don’t want to downplay the challenges with the bill. There will be real adverse impacts for the poor and working people, she added.

Jayapal said his team is conducting a whip count to assess the position of progressive members on the debt ceiling bill, but it seems certain the legislation will gain bipartisan support in the House, as endorsed by the center-left NDP coalition. Proposal.

If the bill passes the House, it will move on to the Senate, where lawmakers will only have days to approve the proposal before the default deadline of June 5. Even if McCarthy’s compromise may become law, the speaker problems may be just beginning.

Freedom Caucus members, some of whom initially resisted McCarthy’s run for president in January, have toyed with the idea of ​​ousting him depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s vote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told Newsmax on Tuesday: If a majority of Republicans are against a bill and you use Democrats to pass it, that would immediately be a literal violation of the deal we made. with McCarthy to allow his ascension to the presidency, and that would likely trigger an immediate motion to rescind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/31/us-debt-ceiling-republican-hard-right-vows-to-sink-deal-hours-before-vote-expected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos