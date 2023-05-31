US Supreme Court end-of-term rulings could transform key areas of public life | American News





The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up for the biting final month of its 2022-3 term in which it will hand down rulings that could transform critical areas of public life, from college affirmative action to voting rights. , LGBTQ+ equality and the future of Native American tribes.

As the court enters the traditional June climax of its judicial year, it is already plagued by ethical scandals and a fall in public trust. Yet over the next four weeks, the six right-wing justices who have supermajorities on the nine-seat bench are still expected to push the boundaries of constitutional law in pursuit of their ideological goals.

For the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020, the judges, dressed in their usual black robes, will appear in person to read the opinions as well as potentially some scathing dissent from the three liberal members.

It will be a stark contrast to last year, when the Pillared Chamber stood empty amid Covid measures while the building was fully enclosed with security fencing as a defense against protesters.

Those metal barriers were a visible indication of the polarization of the nation’s highest court, with the devastating leak of the draft ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson followed in June by the ruling itself that struck down the right to abortion. Twelve months later, the dust from that eruption has barely settled on the court as the country once again prepares for another epic month of seismic forensic interventions.

Seasoned court observers were surprised by the determination of the right-wing judges to pursue their radical agenda. The pattern of previous tribunals has been that historic years have been followed by a period of relative calm before the next tremors.

Yet for the second year in a row, the new six-to-three right-wing supermajority forged by Donald Trump with his nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett appears to be gearing up for another volcanic June.

I’m surprised the Supreme Court has done so much so quickly in the past, there have been institutionalists on the court who have held back, said Tara Grove, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Top of the pile of eagerly awaited decisions are the pair of challenges to the race-conscious admissions policies of Harvard and the University of North Carolina. If the supermajority reversed affirmative action, it would reverse 50 years of established practice, a chilling echo of its gutting of half a century of entrenched abortion law.

Protesters gather in support of abortion rights outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC on April 15, 2023. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

The challenges were launched by the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions, which says it wants to restore principles of color blindness to the way students are chosen. Past affirmative action challenges have tended to focus on state universities and colleges, but this time around, private ones are also in the spotlight.

In that case, Harvard, a private university, was challenged under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race and other factors.

All institutions that receive federal funding and that is all are involved, Grove said. Thus, the Supreme Court’s decision could wipe out race consideration in admissions for every higher education institution in the country.

The six conservative justices will drop their affirmative action bombshell at a time when the Supreme Court is already struggling to retain public trust. The court has recently been battered by ethical scandals over Clarence Thomas’ acceptance of a luxury vacation from a billionaire property developer and Gorsuch’s sale of property to the head of a law firm who has cases before him. the tribunal.

Even before these stories broke, polls show trust in judges was in steep decline.

Despite the courts’ fragile grip on public opinion, the Conservatives show no sign of letting up. A taste of what could come was given last week when, for the second time in a year, right-wing justices dealt a blow to the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fight against pollution.

The two rulings restricting the authority of the EPAs, taken together, prompted liberal Justice Elena Kagan to remark caustically that the majority had designated itself as the national environmental policy maker.

The supermajority could also name themselves as the decider on race in voting and equality for the LGBTQ+ and Native American communities, all of which await decisions in June. In Allen v Milligan, the court seems poised to destroy one of the last critical vestiges of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a crown jewel of the civil rights movement.

The case emerges from Alabama, the southern state where electoral maps are drawn in such a way that black political representation is blocked and no black candidate has ever been sent to Congress from a district. predominantly white. If the court sided with Alabama, it would effectively sweep away protections against racial discrimination in elections and legalize racial gerrymandering.

Other shocking rulings could come in cases involving the right to equal treatment for same-sex couples and how children are treated in Native American families. The court will decide whether Colorado graphic design firm 303 Creative can deny services on religious grounds to same-sex couples wishing to publish wedding websites.

Brackeen v Haaland examines whether Native American children can be forcibly removed from their families by child welfare agencies and placed in non-Native homes. This practice has a long and dark history in the United States of being used to undermine the strength of tribes.

In any other court, Moore v. Harper would stand out as a blockbuster, although in June it seems just one case among many. It will test the debunked theory of an independent state legislature that has become a rallying cry for radical Republicans who believe it gives state lawmakers near-total control over electoral maps and administration, including in elections. federal.

The highest court in North Carolina, where the case originated, recently overturned its earlier ruling on redistricting, which could render the Supreme Court’s review of the case moot. Whatever the judges decide to do will be watched very closely by legal scholars and politicians, as it could have profound implications for the workings of American democracy, including next year’s presidential race.

