Reviews | The “America First” reasons why the United States should support Ukraine





Russian adventurism is a drain on American resources. By decimating the Russian military threat, Ukraine reduces the amount of money the United States will have to spend defending Europe without risking American lives to do so.

Russia may never regain the strength it spent against Ukraine. Its army has suffered more battle deaths in Ukraine than in all its wars since World War II combined. Russia has lost around 2,000 tanks, more than half of its operational fleet, and thousands of other military equipment, including fighter jets, combat vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar and anti-aircraft systems , and at least 18 Navy ships. The British Ministry of Defense estimates that 97% of the Russian army is now engaged in Ukraine. For every Russian tank, aircraft and infantry division eliminated by the Ukrainians, the United States will have to spend far less to deter Russian aggression in the decades to come.

The impact will go beyond Europe. Under the Obama administration, Russia intervened militarily in Syria on behalf of Iran and the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Today, the war in Ukraine has reversed the scenario: Russia has been forced to reduce its presence in Syria and redeploy critical military equipment to Ukraine. And instead of Russia helping Iran, Iran is now reinforcing Russia with weapons, including military drones.

Defeating Russia in Ukraine will produce a Russian defeat dividend, allowing the United States to redeploy resources from Europe to the Pacific theater to counter China. A Ukrainian victory will also create conditions of peace and stability in Europe that will expand trade and investment with our major trading partners. Over time, this will allow the United States to supplant Russia as Europe’s main energy supplier. The financial benefits for Americans will be enormous.

On the other hand, for the United States, the costs of a Russian victory in Ukraine would be astronomical. After absorbing Ukraine, Putin would likely absorb Belarus into a Russia-Ukraine-Belarus confederation, former national security adviser Stephen Hadley tells me. This new Russian empire would threaten the borders of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. Putin would likely move against Moldova, the Baltic states and possibly even Poland, Hadley says, perhaps considering establishing a land bridge through NATO territory to Russia’s remote Baltic region of Kaliningrad. The Black Sea would essentially become a Russian lake, allowing Putin to threaten southern Europe.

This new map would require the deployment of more US troops in Europe and massive increases in overall US defense spending, as the US would now have to defend Europe against a growing Russian threat while preparing to defend its partners, their allies and their own territory. in the Pacific against Chinese aggression. In other words, arming Ukraine is a bargain compared to the alternative.

