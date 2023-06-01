England and other European countries urge FIFA and broadcasters to ‘reach an agreement soon’ to cover the Women’s World Cup | british news





Britain and other major European governments have urged FIFA and independent broadcasters to “reach an agreement soon” on how to broadcast the Women’s World Cup in July and August.

The joint statement comes weeks after FIFA president Gianni Infantino threatened to stop showings of this year’s tournaments back-to-back in five European countries (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) over financial issues.

Mr Infantino said the broadcaster would pay FIFA $1 million (£800,000) to $10 million (£800 million) for the rights, compared to $100 million (£80 million) to $200 million (£160 million) for the men’s World Cup. 10,000 pounds) between FIFA.

In a statement, the governments of the five countries involved said, “We, as Ministers of Sport of the European countries whose women’s national football teams have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, from 20 July to 20 August 2023, we have so far in our country We acknowledge with concern that the televised rights to the televised matches have not been vested in.”

“We are confident that media coverage of the Women’s World Cup will play a decisive role in improving the global visibility of women’s sport in European countries and practices,” the statement added.

The government also said it felt it was their responsibility to “fully mobilize all stakeholders to reach an agreement quickly”.

Image: England enter the tournament on the back of a Euro 2022 win.

Earlier this month, Infantino called the offer of rights from broadcasters “disappointing”, calling it a “slap in the face” of all the greats and “all the women around the world.”

The president said it was the “moral and legal obligation” of the World Governing Body of Football to “not undersell” the tournament.

Speaking at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Infantino said if the offer continues to be unfair, he will [towards women and women’s football]We will not be broadcasting the FIFA Women’s World Cup to the ‘Big 5’ European countries.”

Read more:England coach announces Women’s World Cup squad

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:56 Women’s World Cup tickets threatened

The FIFA president also said his organization had “done our part” by raising the prize money for the tournament to $152 million (£123 million).

England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain have all qualified for the first-ever Women’s World Cup featuring 32 teams, with FIFA offering an on-air broadcast option via its own online streaming platform, FIFA+.

The bidding process for the UK broadcasting rights to the competition started in June 2022 with a tender deadline of 12 July last year.

This follows the UK government’s announcement in April 2022 that both the Women’s World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Euros will be added to the Listed Events Scheme, a “crown jewel” sporting event that must be offered to free broadcasters, limiting potential bidders.

A joint statement from European nations on Wednesday came from England coach Sarina Wigman as she prepared to name the 23-member squad that will take part in the tournament.

