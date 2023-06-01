Europe curbs subsidies to US battery factories that will hurt, not help





European leaders have complained for years that the United States is not doing enough to fight climate change. Now that the Biden administration has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into this cause, many Europeans are complaining that the United States is going about it the wrong way.

This new criticism stems from a deep fear in Germany, France, Britain and other European countries that Washington’s approach will harm the allies it should be working with, diverting much of the new investment in electric car and battery factories not yet destined for China, South Korea and other Asian countries.

This concern is the main reason why some European leaders, including Germany’s second highest civil servant, Robert Habeck, have beaten a path to Vasteras, a town about 60 miles from Stockholm that is best known for a Viking burial mound and a Gothic cathedral. .

Officials traveled there to woo one of Europe’s few battery companies, Northvolt. Led by a former Tesla executive, Northvolt is a small player in the global battery industry, but European leaders are offering it hundreds of millions of euros to build factories in Europe. Mr Habeck visited in February to pressure the company to go ahead with plans to build a factory near Hamburg, Germany. The company had instead considered postponing its investment in the United States.

It’s definitely attractive to be in America right now, Emma Nehrenheim, Northvolts environmental manager, said in an interview last month with Vasteras. Northvolt declined to comment in detail on talks about the Hamburg plant, which the company committed to in May.

The fight over Northvolts’ plans is an example of the intense and, according to some European officials, counterproductive competition between the United States and Europe as they try to acquire the building blocks of vehicle manufacturing. electricity to avoid becoming dependent on China, which dominates battery supply. chain.

Auto experts said tax credits and other incentives offered by President Bidens’ main climate policy, the Cut Inflation Act, had diverted some investment away from Europe and put pressure on European countries to offer their own incentives.

The United States has caused a massive subsidy race, Cecilia Malmstrom, a former European trade commissioner, said during a panel discussion last month at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. She called on leaders to jointly invest in the green transition and not compete with each other.

Biden officials have argued that US and European policies are complementary. They noted that public and private funds invested in electric cars and batteries would lower prices for car buyers and put more emission-free vehicles on the road.

US officials add that the construction of battery factories and processing plants for lithium and other materials is booming on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Efforts by governments to promote electric vehicles will spur a degree of technological innovation and cost reduction that will benefit not only Europe and the United States, but also the global economy and our global efforts. to meet the challenge that climate change presents, Wally Adeyemo, the Assistant Secretary to the Treasury, said in a recent interview.

The Biden administration has also been talking with European officials about allowing cars made from European materials and battery components to qualify for U.S. tax credits. And the administration has interpreted the IRA, which Mr. Biden signed in August, to make room for producers in Europe and elsewhere to benefit.

You see less concern from Europe that these companies might be drawn from Europe to America, said Abigail Wulf, who directs the Center for Critical Minerals Strategy at the nonprofit SAFE.

However, the law has forced European leaders to put in place new industrial policies.

In March, the European Commission, the administrative arm of the European Union, proposed the Critical Raw Materials Act, legislation to secure the supply of lithium, nickel and other battery materials. One piece of legislation calls for the EU to process at least 40% of the raw materials needed by the automotive industry within its own borders. The 27-nation alliance has also allowed countries to provide more financial support to suppliers and manufacturers.

The money the United States and Europe are pumping into electric vehicles will encourage sales, said Julia Poliscanova, senior director of Transport & Environment, an advocacy group in Brussels. The legislation, which will require the approval of the European Parliament and leaders of EU countries, would also bring some coherence to the fragmented policies of national governments, she said.

But Ms Poliscanova added that EU and US policies risked canceling each other out. Because everyone is evolving at the same time, it’s a zero-sum game, she said.

Business leaders have complained that applying for financial aid in Europe is bureaucratic and slow. The Cut Inflation Act, which emphasizes tax credits, is simpler and faster, said Tom Einar Jensen, chief executive of battery maker Freyr, which is building a factory in Mo i Rana, in northern Norway, and plans to build more. factories in Finland and near Atlanta.

The IRA has caused a dramatic increase in interest in US-produced batteries, Mr Jensen said in an interview.

The future of European car manufacturing hangs in the balance, especially for German companies. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen have already lost market share in China to local automakers like BYD. Chinese automakers including BYD and SAIC are also making inroads in Europe. By selling cars under the British MG brand, SAIC has amassed 5% of the European EV market, putting it ahead of Toyota and Ford in this fast-growing segment.

European automakers are frantically trying to build the supply chains they need to produce electric vehicles.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron wants to convert a northern region where industrial jobs are in decline into a battery production hub.

On Tuesday, Automotive Cells Company, a joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnergies, inaugurated a factory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, which aims to produce 300,000 electric batteries per year by the end of 2024. ACC also plans to invest a total of 7.3 billion euros, or $7.8 billion, in Europe, including the opening of factories in Germany and Italy, a deal sealed with 1.3 billion euros in public aid.

In Salzgitter, Germany, about 40 km from Volkswagen’s headquarters, steel beams tower over concrete foundations as excavators and dump trucks buzz nearby. Within months, the outlines of a battery factory emerged from a field.

Volkswagen hopes to have battery-making machines installed before the end of the summer. By 2025, the automaker aims to produce battery cells for up to 500,000 electric vehicles a year, a schedule the company says was only possible because the plant was built on land that belonged to him.

Volkswagen is also building a plant in Ontario, but the company only made the decision to do so after the Canadian government matched US incentives.

In Guben, a small town on Germany’s border with Poland, Rock Tech Lithium, a Canadian company, is building a lithium ore processing plant. Mercedes has an agreement with Rock Tech to supply lithium to its battery producers.

These projects will not reach full production for several years. Recently, the Guben site was an open field. The only construction activity was a truck that dumped loads of crushed stone, making a piercing scream.

Europe has some advantages, including strong demand for electric cars: around 14% of new cars sold in the EU in the first three months of this year were battery-powered, according to Schmidt Automotive Research, twice as many as ‘in the USA.

But if Europe doesn’t act quickly to help the battery industry, you’ll really lose momentum on the ground compared to the North American market, said Dirk Harbecke, managing director of Rock Tech.

Chinese battery companies have largely avoided the United States for fear of a political backlash. But Chinese battery companies have announced investments in Europe worth $17.5 billion since 2018, according to the Mercator Institute for China Studies and the Rhodium Group.

Political tensions between Western governments and China have put German automakers in an awkward position. They don’t want to be too dependent on Chinese supplies, but they can’t afford to displease the Chinese government.

BMW, Volkswagen and Volvo plan to buy cells from a plant in Arnstadt, Germany, run by CATL, a Chinese company that is currently the world’s largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles.

To balance their reliance on Chinese suppliers, European executives and managers want to work with Northvolt, whose chief executive, Peter Carlsson, oversaw Tesla’s supply chain for more than four years.

Northvolt wants to control all stages of battery manufacturing, including lithium refining and recycling of old cells. This should help Europe achieve supply chain independence and ensure batteries are produced in the most environmentally friendly way possible, said Ms Nehrenheim, who is also a board member. management of Northvolt. Let’s take the risk out of Europe, she says.

The company is developing manufacturing techniques at its Vasteras complex. Northvolts’ first large-scale plant, at a site in Sweden 200 km south of the Arctic Circle, chosen for its abundant hydroelectric power, is the size of the Pentagon. Northvolt also plans to build a factory in the United States, but has not yet announced a location.

Still, the company is ramping up production and is not among the top 10 battery suppliers in the world, according to SNE Research, a consulting firm. And the construction of its Hamburg factory is suspended until the European authorities approve the German subsidies.

Ana Swanson and Liz Alderman contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/31/business/energy-environment/europe-battery-factory-subisidies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos