Toyota’s first electric vehicle made in the United States is planned for Kentucky | Business





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Toyota’s first U.S.-made electric vehicle will start rolling off the production line at its Georgetown, Ky. plant in late 2025.

The Japanese automaker said Wednesday that the three-row electric SUV will replace the Rav4 hybrid SUV and the Avalon and Lexus ES sedans, which are expected to leave the factory in 2025.

Toyota declined to reveal the model or other details about the new SUV, such as its price.

The automaker sees three-row electrified SUVs as a growing market segment, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant manager Susan Elkington said in a phone call Wednesday morning.

The three-row SUV market has a growing market People are leaning more towards electrification, as you can really see with our hybrid Highlanders, she said.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at industry consultant AutoForecast Solutions, said Tuesday that his company predicts the Georgetown plant will manufacture Toyota’s next generation of crossover electric vehicles, the bz4X.

Toyota only sells two pure electric vehicles in the US, the bz4X and the Lexus RZ sedan. Those vehicles accounted for a negligible share of U.S. automaker sales in the first quarter of 2023, according to figures released in April.

The vehicle that will arrive in Kentucky will use batteries made at the battery plant that Toyota builds in North Carolina, while Elkington said Kentucky employees will assemble the batteries that will go into the electric vehicle and its hybrid equivalent.

U.S. assembly of the vehicle and batteries likely aims to capture the full $7,500 per-vehicle tax credit as well as manufacturer subsidies under President Bidens’ Inflation Reduction Act, said said analysts.

Current employment at the Georgetown plant, which employs about 9,500 people, will not change when the electric vehicle comes online, Elkington said.

After the changeover, the plant will continue to manufacture gasoline and hybrid Camry sedans as well as gasoline engines and related components for a number of Toyota vehicles.

Employees currently involved in production of the Rav4, Lexus ES and Avalon will provide labor for the new electric vehicle, Elkington said.

These employees will be the main source to fill the positions needed to build the battery, and then also the additional work, because there is a big difference in work between a Camry and a three-row SUV, she said.

“The right time” for electric vehicles at Toyota

While rivals such as General Motors and Ford are diving headlong into all-electric vehicles, Toyota has been slower to embrace battery-only powertrains. Instead, the company has emphasized more progressive steps towards electrification, such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

They’ve certainly taken a much more conservative view of how quickly the transition to electric vehicles is going to happen, said Kevin Riddell, senior powertrain forecasting manager at LMC Automotive.

General Motors, for example, aims to completely phase out gasoline vehicle production by 2035.

Toyota instead touted its heavyweight line of electrified vehicles that use a small amount of battery power to supplement gasoline engines and improve fuel efficiency.

Primarily electrified vehicles, conventional hybrids that don’t plug in, accounted for about 30% of automakers’ global sales in the fiscal year ended March 31. But fully electric vehicles accounted for just 38,000 of the 9.6 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold during the year.

Toyota’s longtime former CEO Akio Toyoda has been openly skeptical of the adoption of electric vehicles by other automakers, saying the electric charging infrastructure is not robust and minerals such as that lithium for batteries are rare.

But the automaker has laid the groundwork for a push toward electric vehicles, and some analysts see Toyota moving faster under new CEO Koji Sato, who took over from Toyoda on April 1.

On May 10, Sato said Toyota would continue its multi-track approach while accelerating its electric vehicle plans, setting a goal of 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2026. The company plans to create 10 new vehicle models electric vehicles ranging from luxury vehicles to compact and utility vehicles, mainly in the United States and China, he said.

The $3.6 billion factory for EV batteries in North Carolina was announced in 2021.

Toyota officials said Wednesday the rollout of a US-made electric vehicle was just the next step in its journey to electrification rather than a response to competitors.

I’m not saying they were behind. I just think now is the right time for us to bring these products to market, Elkington said.

The Georgetown plant could manufacture up to 200,000 electric vehicles a year, about a third of its total annual vehicle capacity, she said.

But the electric vehicles will be built on a flexible line that can also produce hybrid vehicles, allowing Toyota to tailor production to market demand, she said. The line can produce any combination of the two vehicle types, she said.

Battery electric vehicles are expensive and not every consumer can afford one, Elkington said. But they can also impact our other products, like our hybrids and plug-in hybrids and other options.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said the new SUV would likely find a market.

“It seems like a lot of people want three-row SUVs, even though they don’t use the third row very often,” she said.

