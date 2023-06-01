Video shows Chinese J-16 fighter jet buzzing US spy plane





Dramatic footage shows a Chinese fighter pilot performing an “aggressive maneuver” against a US reconnaissance plane as tensions between the two countries rise.

The unclassified video, shared by the US military on Tuesday, blames a Beijing Air Force J-16 fighter pilot who “performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver while intercepting an RC- 135 of the United States Air Force”, on May 26.

The pilot “flew directly in front of the nose” of the US aircraft and forced the reconnaissance aircraft to “fly through its wake turbulence”, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said. The incident happened in international airspace over the South China Sea, he added.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated in recent months, particularly over China’s belligerence toward Taiwan and the downing of a Chinese spy balloon earlier this year.

A J-16 multirole fighter of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force is seen at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, China, 28 September 2021 A J-16 pilot “performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft” on May 26, the US military said Tuesday. CHRISTMAS CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

A senior US defense official said there had been an “alarming increase in the number of risky aerial interceptions and clashes at sea” by Chinese ships and aircraft, according to reports.

Video released by USINDOPACOM shows the J-16 jet from inside the cockpit of the RC-135, with the Chinese aircraft passing the surveillance aircraft. The camera then visibly shakes as the jet passes.

The US aircraft had “conducted safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace in accordance with international law,” USINDOPACOM said.

“The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard to the safety of all ships and aircraft under international law,” he said, adding, “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region that they use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the United States “has frequently dispatched aircraft and ships to conduct close reconnaissance on China, seriously threatening China’s sovereignty and security.”

“These provocative and dangerous actions are at the root of the maritime security problems,” she added during a press briefing on Wednesday. “The United States must immediately end these dangerous acts of provocation.”

In late 2022, USINDOPACOM said a Chinese J-11 fighter pilot performed a “dangerous maneuver during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft” on December 21.

The fighter jet flew ahead of and within 20 feet of the US aircraft, which performed “evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision”, the US military said at the time, sharing footage of the incident.

Tuesday’s statement and video come as the US Department of Defense said the Chinese government ‘declined our invitation in early May’ for Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to meet Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore this week.

“The Department strongly believes in the importance of maintaining open military lines of communication between Washington and Beijing to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict,” the Pentagon told The Wall Street Journal.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Mao said, “The United States should sincerely respect China’s sovereignty, security and interests, immediately correct bad practices, show sincerity, and create the right atmosphere and the necessary conditions for dialogue and communication between the Chinese and American armies.”

