US House of Representatives approves debt ceiling deal

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation to suspend governments’ borrowing limit until early 2025, a step to avoid a political showdown in Washington five days before the country runs out of money to pay his bills.

With a late Wednesday vote of 314 to 117, the bill passed and is now heading to the Senate with passage expected by the end of the week, and ultimately Bidens signing on to the White House. The measure suspends the current government debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion.

Far-right Republican lawmakers had criticized the deal brokered by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for not cutting future government spending enough, while some progressive Democrats said it reduced too much.

The contentious fight over legislation is also turning into a test of McCarthy’s position in the House’s top leadership job, which he won in January after 15 ballots and after promising the arch-conservatives a bigger voice in the chapter to try to rein in government budgets. The United States chronically runs annual deficits of trillions of dollars, which add to the total long-term debt.

Under informal Republican rules running the House with a slim majority, McCarthy had pledged not to bring a bill to a full vote in the House without the support of at least 111 members of his 222-member Republican caucus. . Before the vote, he expected at least 150 Republicans to support suspending the debt ceiling.

If McCarthy were to lose 111 Republicans in the vote on the debt ceiling, at least 107 of the 213 House Democrats would need to support him to pass the legislation.

United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy listens to U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington after the House approved the debt ceiling deal he brokered with the White House, May 31, 2023.

House Democrats are going to make sure the country doesn’t default. Period. Period, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters early Wednesday.

A member of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Ken Buck, admitted to NBC News that conservative lawmakers didn’t have enough votes to kill the legislation.

The nation will not default, Buck said.

But he and other Republicans have expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens warning that the government will run out of money next Monday to meet all of its financial obligations, including money to pay interest on government bonds, pensions for older Americans, and military and government salaries.

The House Rules Committee sent the bill to the full House in a 7-6 vote on Tuesday night, showing some of that displeasure, with two Republicans voting against moving the bill forward. law.

The proposal before Congress includes lifting the existing borrowing limit through January 2025 and a two-year budget agreement that holds federal spending steady in 2024 and increases it by 1% in 2025. Measure No. raise taxes and stop the national debt. total to continue to grow, perhaps by another $3 trillion or more over the next year and a half.

Other pieces of the legislation include a reduction in the number of new officers hired by the country’s tax collection agency, a requirement that states return $30 billion in unspent coronavirus pandemic aid to the federal government. and extending the upper age bracket from 50 to 54 for those forced to work to receive food aid.

Some liberal Democratic lawmakers opposed the deal, saying it cut welfare spending too much or kept some programs at a fixed spending level. Republicans say it allows for more spending than legislation they approved weeks ago, calling for deeper cuts and extending the debt ceiling by less than a year for a total of about $1.5 trillion.

Biden has insisted on a new debt ceiling that would extend beyond the November 2024 presidential election in which he is seeking a second four-year term, so that the current contentious debate will not be repeated in next year’s political campaign.

A Republican critic of the debt ceiling legislation, Rep. Dan Bishop, complained on Tuesday about the length of the debt ceiling extension.

It takes the issue out of the national conversation in the upcoming presidential election, Bishop said. How could you kneecap any Republican more successfully [presidential candidate] How about taking this problem out of his hands?

Biden and McCarthy respectively lobbied Democrats and Republicans to pass the measure.

“The deal prevents the worst possible crisis in a default for the first time in our nation’s history,” Biden said at the White House last weekend. This “eliminates the threat of a catastrophic failure of the table”.

“The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. But that’s the government’s responsibility,” Biden said in a statement.

McCarthy called the bill “the most conservative deal we’ve ever had.”

