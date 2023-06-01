US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support





WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) – A divided U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with majority support from Democrats and Republicans to defeat opposition led by hardline conservatives and avert a catastrophic default.

The Republican-controlled House voted 314 to 117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden’s office by Monday’s deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money. to pay his bills. .

“This deal is good news for the American people and the American economy,” Biden said after the vote. “I urge the Senate to pass it as soon as possible so I can sign it into law.”

The measure, a compromise between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, drew opposition from 71 hardline Republicans. That would normally be enough to block partisan legislation, but 165 Democrats — more than the 149 Republicans who voted in favor — backed the measure and pushed it through.

Republicans control the House by a narrow majority of 222 to 213.

The legislation suspends — in essence, temporarily removes — the federal government’s borrowing limit until Jan. 1, 2025. The timeline allows Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the presidential election from November 2024.

It would also cap some government spending over the next two years, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects, recover unused COVID-19 funds and extend work requirements for food aid programs to other recipients. .

Hard-line Republicans had wanted deeper spending cuts and tougher reforms.

“At best, we have a two-year spending freeze full of loopholes and gimmicks,” said Rep. Chip Roy, a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Progressive Democrats — who, along with Biden, had resisted negotiating the debt ceiling — oppose the bill for several reasons, including the new work requirements of some federal poverty programs.

“Republicans are forcing us to decide which vulnerable Americans can eat or they’ll throw us out. That’s just wrong,” Democratic Representative Jim McGovern said Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would save $1.5 trillion over a decade. That’s below the $4.8 trillion in savings Republicans aimed for in a bill they passed the House in April, and also below the $3 trillion deficit the proposed budget by Biden would have been reduced during this period thanks to new taxes.

NEXT SENATE

In the Senate, leaders of both parties said they hoped to pass the law before the weekend. But a potential delay on amendment votes could complicate matters.

Republicans have said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may have to allow votes on Republican amendments to ensure quick action.

But Schumer appeared to rule out the amendments on Wednesday, telling reporters, “We can’t send anything back to the House, plain and simple. We have to avoid default.”

Debate and voting in the Senate could stretch into the weekend, especially if one of the 100 senators tries to slow passage.

Hard-line Republican Sen. Rand Paul, long known for delaying important Senate votes, said he would not delay passage if allowed to propose an amendment for a floor vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent who caucus with Democrats, said he would oppose the bill because of the inclusion of an energy pipeline and additional labor requirements. “I cannot in good conscience vote for the debt ceiling deal,” Sanders said on Twitter.

In a victory for Republicans, the bill would displace some funding from the Internal Revenue Service, though the White House says it shouldn’t undermine tax enforcement.

Biden can also point to gains.

The deal leaves its signature infrastructure and green energy laws largely intact, and the spending cuts and labor requirements fall far short of what Republicans had sought.

Republicans have argued that deep spending cuts are needed to curb the growth of the national debt, which at $31.4 trillion is roughly equal to the economy’s annual output.

According to government forecasts, interest payments on this debt are expected to absorb an increasing share of the budget, as the aging population pushes up health and pension costs. The agreement would do nothing to curb these rapidly growing programs.

Most of the savings would come from spending caps on national programs like housing, education, scientific research and other forms of “discretionary” spending. Military spending would be allowed to increase over the next two years.

The impasse over the debt ceiling prompted ratings agencies to warn that they could downgrade US debt, which underpins the global financial system.

Rating agency DBRS Morningstar put the United States on watch for a possible downgrade last week, echoing similar warnings from Fitch, Moody’s and Scope Ratings.

Another agency, S&P Global, downgraded US debt following a similar standoff over the debt ceiling in 2011 during a similar partisan split with a Democratic president and majority Senate and a majority Republican House. .

Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton, additional reporting by Gram Slattery, Julio-Cesar Chavez and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone, Rosalba O’Brien, Alistair Bell, Diane Craft and Lincoln Feast

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-debt-ceiling-bill-faces-narrow-path-passage-house-2023-05-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos