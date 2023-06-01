British officials now have a legitimate military target, they told former Russian president Dmitry.





Medvedev: “British military aid to Ukraine is an undeclared war against Russia”

Buildings in Moscow were damaged by Ukrainian drones. Inset, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alamy/Getty

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that British officials are “legitimate military targets” because of British support for Ukraine.

Security Council deputy chairman Medvedev Vladimir Putin argued that British support for Kiev amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia.

His comments came after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Ukraine had the right to “project cross-border force” at Russia to resist President Putin’s invasion.

Ukrainian authorities denied launching the drone strike that struck Moscow on Tuesday, but the incident is being escalated inside Russia by the Kiev military or local groups opposed to the war.

In response to Foreign Minister Medvedev, Prime Minister Medvedev said: “British officials, the perennial enemy, must remember this within the framework of universally accepted international law regulating modern warfare, including the Hague and Geneva Conventions with additional protocols.” , their country may also qualify as a state of war.

“Today, Britain acts as an ally of Ukraine providing military assistance to Ukraine in the form of equipment and experts.

“Then, any government official (military or civilian promoting war) could be considered a legitimate military target.”

British defense officials believe the Russian invasion is redeploying Moscow forces.

“Since the beginning of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded initiative in the conflict and is responding to Ukraine’s actions rather than actively advancing towards its own war objectives,” the Pentagon’s intelligence briefing said.

“During May 2023, Russia carried out 20 nights of unmanned aerial vehicle and cruise missile strikes deep inside Ukraine.

“Russia has had little success in its objectives of neutralizing Ukraine’s improved air defenses and destroying Ukraine’s counterattack forces. On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to counter Partisan attacks in western Russia.”

Putin claimed that the kamikaze drone strike on Moscow was an attempt by Ukraine to “provoke” and “fear” the country, which Kiev denied was directly involved.

Moscow was hit by a wave of kamikaze drones Tuesday morning, and a series of small explosions were heard across the Russian capital.

The attack, which hit the building at 6:24 a.m. local time, could be heard throughout the city, with windows rattling on buildings miles from the scene.

Putin said Ukraine had chosen the path of attempting “threats to Russia, Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings”, which were “clearly signs of terrorist activity”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player.

He said air defenses around the capital would be strengthened.

A Ukrainian presidential aide denied that Kiev was directly involved in the attack.

“Of course we are happy to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks,” said presidential aide Mihailo Podolyak. “Of course we have nothing directly to do with this.”

Damage can be seen on local buildings in Moscow, allegedly from a series of attacks by Ukraine. Photo = LBC/Alami

The blasts came just hours after Russia launched a series of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on the third night in a row.

“There was minor damage to many buildings, but no serious injuries were reported,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement.

Sobyanin said the damage from the attack was “minor”, with the city’s air defenses shooting down several drones.

“This morning the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist drone strike against targets in the city of Moscow,” the ministry said, according to Reuters.

“Three of them were overpowered by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended target.

“Another five drones were shot down by the Panchir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region.”

Initial reports said two people were injured in a shocking apartment block on Leninisky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street near Moscow’s city center, according to Sobyanin.

One person was hospitalized and residents living in two blocks of apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

A building in an affluent area of ​​Rublyovka was damaged, and local police blocked it as a crime scene while taking items for analysis.

Moscow was hit by a wave of kamikaze drones in a ‘revenge strike’ following sustained airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Photo = LBC/Alami

The blasts followed 17 days of continuous attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where about 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia were destroyed overnight by the city’s air defense system, officials noted.

The latest attack comes after “the largest attack ever” on the city overnight with Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to senior Kiev military official Serhii Popko.

The attack was part of a new wave of increasingly frequent and intense airstrikes launched by Moscow this month as Kiev prepares to launch a counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russian forces.

