U.S. House of Representatives approves debt limits package and sends to Senate days before default deadline





WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives conducted a largely bipartisan vote on the debt-limiting package Wednesday night, sending it to the U.S. Senate where lawmakers are expected to vote quickly to approve the measure.

The bill would suspend the nation’s borrowing limit until January 1, 2025 and set caps on discretionary spending for two years. It would also make changes to work requirements for some federal backstop programs and revise aspects of the energy licensing process.

The House approved the bill after a vote of 314-117. Idaho Republican Representative Mike Simpson voted in favor of the measure, while Idaho Republican Representative Russ Fulcher voted against.

I am proud of President McCarthy and our Republican leadership team who held firm in negotiations with President Biden not only to end an immediate crisis, but also to include consecutive reforms that address underlying spending issues. and set our country on a long-term sustainable path. to financial stability, Simpson said in a statement. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this bill will reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years, while fully funding critical veterans programs, national defense priorities and preserving Social Security. and health insurance.

Raising the debt ceiling does not create new expenditures, but allows the federal government to repay past borrowings and ensures that the government meets its obligations to bondholders, taxpayers, beneficiaries of social security and veterans and military. women who have faithfully served our country,” added Simpson.

While members of both political parties broadly supported the legislation, they each criticized the compromises made by negotiators to broker a deal.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, one of the Republican negotiators who brokered the deal, said the bill was the product of a long, arduous and difficult process.

The measure, he said, is the most conservative spending package he has voted on during his time in Congress, though he noted it is a product of a divided government where the GOP controls the House while the Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

This is one of the largest deficit reduction bills in American history, and it will fundamentally change the trajectory of spending here in Washington with more work to do and more work to do, said McHenry.

Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene said while the deal is far from perfect, lawmakers can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good when the stakes are this high.

The deal, she said, would protect veterans, seniors, law enforcement and schools from harsher budget cuts proposed by Republicans in their original debt limit bill. .

This agreement will protect American families and our economy from a devastating default on our nations bills in just five days, DelBene said.

Compromise means no one gets everything they want, so we have a choice between a catastrophic outcome or a chance to move forward with a bipartisan compromise, she later added.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell criticized Republicans for ruling out any changes to the tax code during negotiations and for setting aside some money to increase the Internal Revenue Services budget.

We want to make sure everyone pays their fair share, which in God’s name is wrong with that, Pascrell said.

If Congress doesn’t update the tax code, Pascrell said, lawmakers haven’t done their job.

Package includes federal permit changes, recovery of COVID funds

The package would peg federal spending at $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense in the fiscal year slated to begin Oct. 1. The following year, fiscal year 2025, it would cap defense spending at $895 billion for defense and $711 billion for nondefense.

The 100-page bill contains numerous additional provisions, including changes to how the federal government authorizes energy projects as well as language to recover $28 billion in COVID-19 funds and about $2 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

The measure would make changes to work requirements for the Temporary Needy Family Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Congressional Budget Offices’ nonpartisan assessment of the legislation indicates that the discretionary spending provisions would cut spending by $1.332 trillion over the next decade.

According to CBO.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel wrote that cutting IRS funding would reduce spending by $1.4 billion and revenue by $2.3 billion over the 2023-33 period, resulting in a net increase the deficit of $900 million over this period.

The CBO predicts that reversal of these funds would result in fewer enforcement actions over the next decade and reduced revenue collection, Swagel wrote.

Changing some work requirements and expanding SNAP eligibility would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion, while changes to TANF would reduce it by $5 million, according to the CBO.

The section of the bill that reverses or recovers $27.1 billion in COVID-19 budget authority would reduce federal spending by $11 billion over the 10-year budget window, according to the CBO.

The majority of those funds, the CBO said, would come from the Public Health and Human Services Emergency Fund and some infrastructure and disaster relief programs.

The Congressional Research Service explains that budgetary authority allows federal agencies to meet obligations, such as entering into contracts, hiring staff and submitting purchase orders, while spending represents the actual payment. of these obligations, usually in the form of wire transfers or checks issued by the Treasury Department.

Overall, the CBO said, the debt limitation program would reduce the deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Debt limit bill heads to US Senate for vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said Wednesday morning that senators should prepare to vote quickly on the package after it arrives from the House.

I can’t stress enough that we have zero margin for error, Schumer said. Either we move quickly and send this bipartisan agreement to the president’s office, or the federal government will default for the first time.

Schumer indicated at an afternoon news conference that he may not allow the amendment votes that some Republicans have been pushing for in order to allow the bill to move quickly through final passage.

We cannot send anything back to the House. That could be lacking, Schumer said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the country could begin default on June 5 without a new debt limit law.

US Secretary Janet Yellen listens during an open session of a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Board at the Treasury Department April 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The FSOC has proposed new guidelines to revise how institutions non-bank financial institutions are designated. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A default would have prevented the federal government from borrowing more money to pay all of the country’s bills in full and on time. That would have meant delayed payments for hundreds of federal programs, including military paychecks, Social Security and Medicare. It would also have had a negative impact on the global economy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said once the debt containment package reaches this chamber, be proud to support it without delay.

McConnell, however, expressed disappointment with the defense spending cap, saying it was the worst part of the deal.

I don’t think it’s as good as I’d like it to be, McConnell said. But if you look at the whole deal, I think it should be supported and our defense needs will still be there.

McConnell said he hoped that if senators who wanted to vote on amendments got those votes, they would bring time back, allowing the chamber to vote on the final passage on Thursday or Friday.

After this vote, the package will go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

