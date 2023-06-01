10 most beautiful places to visit in England





When the weather is bad or the work load is heavy, we often find ourselves wandering to remote corners of the world.

But you don’t have to venture outside the UK to enjoy blue seas, golden sands and palm trees. Indeed, for those looking for nothing more than airports, cross-channel trains and ferries to enjoy their holiday, the sheer beauty found across the UK is rather surprising. But, as this guide will show you, it’s definitely a pleasant surprise.

From flowing waterfalls in Bali to a slice of Sydney in Devon, from an almost jungle setting to the most Italian part of Wales, here are some of the best places to enjoy exotic scenery in the UK.

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula

Great place to spend a few hours in the sun

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-minute drive from Swansea in South Wales, Three Cliffs Bay is a spectacular coastline of dunes, salt marshes and three limestone cliffs that are the signature of the bay.

This photogenic part of the Gower Coast Path is ideal for picnics and is popular for caravanning, glamping and cottage retreats.

Tinside Lido, Plymouth

Outdoor Swimming on the Devon Coast

(Premier Inn)

Part of an art deco hotel that first opened in 1935, the Tinside Lido closed in 1992 but returned after a successful local campaign and was listed as a second class in 1998.

The poolside view is no different from Sydney’s Bondi Beach, and the saltwater pool is a great place for splashing and sunbathing in the summer months.

Portmeirion, Gwynedd

Amazing Italian destinations in Wales

(Getty Images)

Designed and built in the style of an Italian village by Sir Clough William-Ellis between 1925 and 1975, Portmeirion is one of Wales’ most distinctive villages.

Portmeirion may be located in North Wales rather than the Mediterranean, but it still attracts many visitors due to its beautiful scenery, boutique hotels and great restaurants.

High Force, Durham

A piece of jungle in northern England

(Getty Images)

Verdant landscapes and fast-flowing waterfalls give High Force the air of a Costa Rican jungle, but can be found in County Durham. One of the most beautiful waterfalls in England, falling 21m down into a beautiful plunge pool.

High Foss offers a variety of wildlife and fauna, from wildflowers, ferns and towering trees to roe deer and rabbits.

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Serious medical mood in this patch of Wales

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Near the village of Stackpole in Pembrokeshire, Barafundle Bay is nestled between cliffs and is reminiscent of a secluded cove in the Greek Islands. Once owned by the Cawdor family of Stackpole Court, the beach is now open to the public and has previously been on the list of best beaches in the world and also voted the best beach in the UK by Good Holiday Guide.

The sand dune and pine beach is a half mile walk from the nearest parking lot and offers a secluded and beautiful getaway.

West Bay, Dorset, England

Dorset are often overlooked in favor of Devon and Cornwall.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With towering orange cliffs and beautiful clear waters, Dorset’s West Bay is reminiscent of the Algarve.

With its beachfront location ideal for family vacations and coastal walks, the nearby market town of Bridport has long established an outstanding reputation for culture and food.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Postcard-worthy West Country backdrop

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the most photographed and painted places in Cornwall, with beautiful white sand beaches and blue waters, Kynance Cove is a Sardinian postcard-worthy spot.

A landscape painter’s dream, the contrast between the white sand of the creek and the dark red and green serpentine rocks is breathtaking.

There are plenty of sea caves and islands to explore at low tide, and its rock towers were even featured on BBC One’s Poldark.

Tenby, Pembrokeshire

As long as the weather is good, Tenby is more than a game of overseas travel.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On the right day, Tenby can feel like you’ve been transported to Bali with palm trees, golden sands, azure waters and colorful buildings.

A seaside tourist town for over 200 years, Tenby is steeped in history and surrounded by medieval walls. It is also home to three beaches. North, South and Castle. The North is known for its water sports, Castle boasts spectacular views and South Beach is known for its nearly two miles of golden sand.

Scud Yr Eira, Brecon Beacons

Cool off in Cymru’s Thai imitation.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sgwd Yr Eira Waterfall may look like a selfie spot in Thailand, but it’s actually found in the Melte Valley in Wales’ Brecon Beacons.

You can literally walk behind a curtain of water on a path made by shepherds in the snow, making for the perfect photo opportunity.

Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland

Scotland’s secret beaches leave a wonderful impression of the Caribbean on a sunny day.

(Paul Albertella)

Described as one of the Mulls’ best-kept secrets, Langamull Beach is often known as Mull Caribbean thanks to its white sands.

A 20-minute walk to the beach is secluded, and the stunning views justify the trip. On a clear day, you can see other small islands and the sky.

