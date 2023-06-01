US House of Representatives votes yes on debt ceiling deal | Debt News





The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling, which limits the amount of money the federal government can borrow.

After calling a recorded vote, the House passed Bill 314,117 late Wednesday evening.

The vote comes as the government nears Monday’s deadline to lift the debt ceiling or default on its loans, a prospect experts say could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy.

The bill will now go to the Senate, where Democrats have a narrow majority.

This deal is good news for the American people and the American economy, Biden said after the bill passed the Republican-controlled House. I urge the Senate to pass it as soon as possible so that I can make it law.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced a divided party as he mustered the votes for the 99-page deal, which would suspend the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit until January 2025.

Far-right members of the Republican Party blasted the deal, which was first announced on Sunday after days of negotiations between congressional officials and members of President Joe Bidens’ Democratic White House.

Among the criticisms was that the proposed spending cuts were not as significant as many Republicans had hoped.

That deal is failing, failing completely, Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said Tuesday at a press conference for the House Freedom Caucus, a far-right bloc of representatives. And that is why these members and others will absolutely oppose the deal and we will do everything in our power to stop and end it now.

Another representative at the press conference, Texas Chip Roy, said the Republican is currently torn over the terms of the deal. He pointed to gains made in the 2022 midterm elections when a Republican majority took control of the 435-member House.

I want to be very clear: not a single Republican should vote for this bill. Not one, Roy said in defiance of McCarthy’s efforts.

As it happens, some 71 hardline Republicans voted against the bill.

While that would normally be enough to block partisan legislation, 165 more Democrats than the 149 Republicans who voted for it backed the measure and pushed it through.

Critics from both sides of the political spectrum

Before the vote, even progressive House Democrats had voiced their opposition, condemning proposed changes to food aid and other social safety net programs.

There was never any talk of fiscal responsibility or deficit reduction, Washington state Rep. Pramila Jayapal said of the deal in a Twitter post.

It’s about hurting the poor and making them pay tax breaks for the wealthy while the GOP pushes their cruel and ideological priorities.

She blamed extreme members of the Republican Party for not raising the debt ceiling without any conditions.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal has raised concerns over the bipartisan agreement to lift the debt ceiling [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Democratic leaders in the House, however, have promised to prevent any default from occurring.

Failure to pay our debt and the collapse of the economy will hurt millions of ordinary Americans, senior House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Right-wing extremists want to trigger a recession. House Dems will not allow this to happen.

The White House also defended the deal against claims that its compromises were too costly during the daily briefing with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Here is the reality. When you negotiate this way, no one will get everything they want, she told reporters.

What the president has tried to do is protect the gains he’s made, the historic gains he’s made over the past two years, and the core Democratic values ​​that we believe are important to families. Americans.

She added that Biden was confident the deal would reach his desk by June 5, when the Treasury said the United States would run out of money to pay its debts.

The White House, she said, had made more than 120 one-on-one calls with members of Congress to build support for the deal ahead of the vote.

We must avoid default

Politicians are now seeking to ensure a quick passage through the Senate, where Democrats have the majority, and to ensure that government checks continue to be sent to Social Security recipients, veterans and others, and to prevent upheaval finance at home and abroad.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned there was no room for error as he and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said they hoped to pass the legislation before the weekend.

Republicans have said Schumer and McConnell may have to allow votes on Republican amendments to ensure quick action.

But Schumer appeared to rule out any amendments on Wednesday, telling reporters: We can’t send anything back to the House, plain and simple. We must avoid default.

Debate and voting in the Senate could stretch into the weekend, especially if one of the 100 senators tries to slow passage.

Hardline Republican Sen. Rand Paul, long known for delaying important Senate votes, said he would not hold up his progress if he was allowed to move an amendment for a floor vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent who caucus with Democrats, said he would oppose the bill because of the inclusion of an energy pipeline and additional labor requirements.

I cannot in good conscience vote for the debt ceiling deal, Sanders said on Twitter.

Swift passage later in the week by the Senate would ensure government checks continue to flow to Social Security recipients, veterans and others and prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad. Next Monday, the Treasury said the United States would run out of money to pay its debts.

Negotiate the terms of the agreement

Promoted by McCarthy and Biden, usually at loggerheads party leaders, the deal represents a compromise after the Republican-led House passed a bill in April that Democrats ruled no go.

This bill would have raised the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for deep cuts to the Bidens National Platform and other social programs.

Faced with the prospect of a Biden veto, the two leaders agreed to negotiate new terms for Congress to vote. The current deal would suspend the debt ceiling until 2025, allowing the government to borrow as much money as it needs until then.

But it would limit government spending in other ways. Discretionary spending would be capped at 1% growth over six years, though Congress is expected to review that cap in 2025.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy arrives in the House on Wednesday ahead of a scheduled vote on the debt ceiling agreement [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]

A report from the Congressional Budget Office released on Tuesday found that the agreements’ discretionary spending constraints could cut the U.S. deficit by $1.5 trillion from 2023 to 2033. McCarthy touted it as the largest spending cut in American history.

Additionally, under the terms of the new deal, the government would claw back billions of dollars in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as well as unspent COVID-19 relief money, two Republican priorities.

Republicans also won concessions in the form of additional work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps. And under the terms of the deal, student loan repayments frozen under Biden would resume in August.

Unlike the previous April bill, however, no additional work requirements would be imposed on recipients of Medicaid, a program for the elderly and low-income. The new deal also preserves tax credits for clean energy initiatives championed by Biden.

