Asian markets mostly up as US debt ceiling bill passes House vote





People are reflected in an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average at 225 numbers (top) as they cross a street in Tokyo on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/ AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday after the bill to raise the US debt ceiling passed the House of Representatives, advancing it to the Senate days before the deadline. by default.

The House passed the bill with support from Democrats and Republicans, a dramatic conclusion to weeks of tense negotiations between the White House and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 posted a gain of 0.84% ​​to close at 31,148.01 after falling from the 31,000 mark on Wednesday, with the Topix also up 0.88% and ending at 2,149, 29.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.27% to end at 7,110.8, rebounding from a one-month low.

South Korean markets were more mixed. The Kospi was down 0.31% and ended at 2,569.17, being the only major Asian benchmark to be in the red on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Kosdaq rose 0.8% and closed at 863.79, closing at its highest level in around six weeks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded after touching bear market territory, with the HSI index rising 0.34%. Mainland China markets also advanced, with the Shanghai Composite Index up slightly and the Shenzhen Component Index up 0.39%.

Overnight in the United States, all three major indexes fell as investors watched the federal debt ceiling debate in Washington on the last trading day of May, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0, 41% and the S&P 500 down 0.61%. The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest loss, losing 0.63%.

