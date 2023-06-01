UK and Moldova begin negotiations on migrant return deal as Sunak feels the heat – POLITECO





LONDON Britain will begin new negotiations with Moldova to return migrants to the Eastern European country as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces domestic pressure to curtail migration.

Sunak will begin negotiations on a return deal on Thursday at the second summit of the European Political Community in Chiinu, Moldova.

The British Prime Minister has made illegal migration one of his main priorities and is facing calls from within the Conservative Party to reduce the overall number of migrants. Figures released last week showed that 606,000 people will be added to the UK population in 2022, a record high.

Sunak will also announce that a similar deal with Georgia has come into effect and that Britain is sharing intelligence with Bulgaria to help law enforcement officers chase gangs that are smuggling people from the western Balkans and eastern Mediterranean to the rest of Europe.

We cannot address these challenges without a close collaboration between European governments and agencies, he said in a statement on the eve of the summit Wednesday night at No. 10 Downing Street. At every meeting, at every summit, at every international gathering like this, the security of our borders must be at the top of the agenda.

Sunac also plans to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez. The Spanish Prime Minister will discuss how to keep irregular migration high on the EPC agenda in Spain, just before the UK hosts its third EPC summit in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-moldova-talks-migrant-return-deal-rishi-sunak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos