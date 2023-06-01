UK should play a leading role in global AI guidelines, Sunak tells Biden | artificial intelligence (AI)





Rishi Sunak will tell Joe Biden next week that the UK should become a global hub for international regulatory development of artificial intelligence as the prime minister quickly shifts his stance on emerging technologies.

Sunak will travel to Washington, DC, on June 7 and 8 to meet with US Presidents, members of Congress and business leaders. Officials told the Guardian there that Sunak plans to raise AI regulatory issues and specifically urges the UK to play a leading role in coordinating the establishment of global guidelines for the use of AI.

The British government published a white paper on AI this year, which mainly spoke of the benefits of AI rather than the risks it poses. But ministers are quickly changing that stance as experts warn that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Last week Sunak met with four top tech executives to discuss how to regulate the industry. This week, he said he was heeding warnings from a recent group of 350 global AI experts that should be taken just as seriously as the threat posed by a pandemic or nuclear war.

He said AI could obviously bring huge benefits to the economy and society. However, we must ensure that this is done in a safe and secure way. So last week I met with the CEOs of major AI companies to discuss what guardrails we need to follow and what kinds of regulations we need to put in place to keep us safe.

In response to this week’s expert warnings, he added: People will be concerned about reports that AI poses existential risks, such as pandemics or nuclear war.

But he also signaled that the UK wants to play a key role in creating a set of global guardrails that will govern how countries around the world develop technology.

Sunak said: I think the UK can play a leadership role. Because ultimately, we can only tackle and solve this problem if we work together not only with companies, but with countries around the world. This is something we already discussed with other leaders at the G7 summit last week. [and] Will do so again when I visit the US soon.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, urged world leaders to establish an equivalent body to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Labor MP Darren Jones, chairman of the company selection committee, urged Sunak to promote the UK as a potential host for such organisations.

British government sources told The Guardian that creating a new international body would not be a realistic option, but that it would like to play a role in helping to coordinate disparate regulatory efforts in Europe, Asia and the US.

UK officials believe their principles-based approach has a better chance of winning international favor than the EU’s decision to ban certain individual AI products, such as facial recognition software.

Experts say there are two broad categories of risk created by AI. The first is the short- and medium-term problem in which technology can be misused to create false information that is indistinguishable from reality, or to result in discriminatory hiring and firing decisions.

The second is the much longer-term prospect of AI becoming sentient and starting to pursue goals it is not programmed with.

Some in the industry are arguing for safeguards, such as forcing developers to share information about the data sets they use to train AI programs, or forbidding them to sell their products to certain people.

