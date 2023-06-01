Toyota adds $2.1 billion to U.S. battery plant expansion plans





Toyota will spend an additional $2.1 billion to build a new battery plant in North Carolina, the latest sign the automaker is trying to catch up with an industry that has embraced the shift to electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker also announced on Wednesday that it will build its first American-made electric SUV at its Kentucky plant, starting in 2025. The three-row car will use batteries supplied by Toyota’s North Carolina plant. .

Initially, the news suggests that Toyota is stepping up its commitment to electric vehicles. Historically, the company has lagged other automakers by announcing new electric vehicle models, instead of supporting hydrogen vehicles. But earlier this year, Toyota announced plans to introduce 10 new battery-powered vehicles, with a target of 1.5 million electric vehicles sold per year by 2026.

The battery plant in North Carolina is part of the company’s renewed commitment to electrification, although it is not a commitment just for all-electric vehicles. Of the six production lines that are expected to be commissioned when production begins in 2025, only two will be dedicated to all-electric electric vehicles. The other four will be for hybrid electric vehicles.

Toyota has yet to share its plant’s expected gigawatt-hour capacity. In the past, the company said it could produce enough batteries for 1.2 million vehicles a year.

Rising capital spending at a battery factory in the United States indicates that government incentives to boost nationwide battery manufacturing are working. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022, includes incentives to produce batteries in the United States. The result was a slew of commitments from domestic and international automakers – from Ford and General Motors to BMW and Hyundai – to get production started. on American soil in the coming years.

Toyota originally announced its commitment to build a plant in the United States in 2021. At the time, the Japanese automaker had planned $1.3 billion for a plant near Greensboro. Last September, Toyota tripled that investment to $3.8 billion. The latest capital injection brings Toyota’s total commitment to $5.9 billion.

