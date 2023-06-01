US House passes bill to suspend debt ceiling days before default | US debt ceiling





The House on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling, eliminating a major legislative hurdle just days before the date the United States is expected to default.

The final House vote was 314 to 117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats backing the measure. In a potentially ominous sign for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, 71 members of his conference opposed the deal he brokered with President Joe Biden.

Taking a victory lap after the bills passed, McCarthy played down concerns about divisions in the House Republican conference and celebrated the policy concessions he won in his negotiations with Biden.

I thought about that day before my vote for speaker because I knew the debt ceiling was coming. And I wanted to write history. I wanted to do something no other Congress has done, McCarthy told reporters after the vote. Tonight we all made history.

Biden applauded the House’s passage of the legislation, calling on the Senate to quickly pass the legislation to avoid a default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the federal government will not be able to pay its bills from June 5 unless it is allowed to borrow more.

This budget agreement is a bipartisan compromise. Neither side got everything they wanted, Biden said in a statement. I have been clear that the only way forward is a bipartisan compromise that can win the support of both parties. This agreement satisfies this criterion.

The debt ceiling bill passed by the House would suspend the government borrowing limit until January 2025, ensuring the issue does not resurface until the next presidential election. As part of his negotiations with Biden, McCarthy successfully lobbied the government to cut spending and change work requirements for the supplemental nutrition assistance program.

However, the concessions McCarthy won were nowhere near enough for Freedom Caucus members, who had been pushing for deeper spending cuts and much tougher work requirements for benefits programs. They downplayed the debt ceiling compromise as a paltry effort to tackle the nations debt, which stands at more than $31 billion.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, tweeted ahead of the vote that President Biden is happily sending Americans over another fiscal cliff, with far too many swampy Republicans driving a deal that fails miserably. to solve the real problem. reason for our debt crisis: EXPENSES.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus staged a last-ditch attempt to stop the debt ceiling bill moving forward on Wednesday afternoon, when they opposed a procedural motion ahead of the final vote . With 29 Republicans voting against the motion, McCarthy had to rely on Democratic help to push through the debt ceiling proposal. In the end, 52 Democrats voted for the motion, setting up the final vote and virtually ensuring the bills passed.

Democratic House leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York scoffed at McCarthy’s failure to unify his party, arguing that the procedural vote proved the speaker had lost control of the floor.

It’s an extraordinary act that just indicates the nature of the extremism that’s out of control across the aisle, Jeffries said during the indoor debate ahead of the final vote. Maga’s extreme Republicans attempted to take over the house floor. The Democrats took it back for the American people.

Despite his strong criticism of McCarthy and his fellow Republicans, Jeffries and the majority of the House Democratic caucus backed the debt ceiling bill. Although they lamented the spending cuts included in the bill, these Democrats argued that the critical importance of avoiding a default outweighed their personal concerns about the legislation.

Our constitution perfectly states that the validity of the United States’ public debt should not be questioned, said California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a former speaker of the House of Democrats. While I find this legislation objectionable, it will prevent an unprecedented default that would bring devastation to families in the Americas.

But dozens of progressive lawmakers opposed the bill, attacking the spending cuts and new job requirements McCarthy provided as an affront to the voters who elected them.

Republicans have never cared about cutting the deficit, only about forcing their anti-work family policy priorities under threat of catastrophic default, said Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The deal they made tonight proves it, and I couldn’t be part of their extortion scheme.

Senate progressives, including Senator Bernie Sanders, echoed that criticism and indicated they plan to oppose the debt ceiling proposal, but the bill still appears likely to become law. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has pledged to move quickly to resume the bill once it passes the House. Senate Republican Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has already indicated he also plans to support the proposal.

Any unnecessary delays, last-minute gimmicks at this point would be an unacceptable risk, Schumer said in a floor speech Wednesday morning. Acting quickly, working together to avoid default is the responsible and necessary thing to do.

