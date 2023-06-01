US economy little changed, outlook ‘worsened’: Fed survey





May 31 (Reuters) – U.S. economic activity appeared to stagnate in recent weeks, according to a Federal Reserve report on Wednesday, with job growth and inflation slowing and near-term trade prospects looking slightly worse than before.

“Expectations for future growth have deteriorated somewhat, although contacts still widely expected further expansion in activity,” the U.S. central bank said in its latest “Beige Book” of surveys and reports. interviews, conducted in its 12 districts until May 22.

Interdistrict contacts noted that while labor markets remained strong, they had “cooled some off”, according to the report, with businesses in some areas reporting a pause in hiring or staff reductions due to a lower demand or greater uncertainty.

Meanwhile, districts reported that the pace of inflation had slowed, with prices increasing “moderately” and contacts in most parts of the country expecting a similar pace of price increases in the coming months. come.

Earlier this month, Fed policymakers raised the benchmark short-term interest rate for the tenth consecutive time to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%, and signaled that they were close to or perhaps at the end of a rate hike campaign that began last March. .

Since that meeting in early May, economic data has been generally stronger than expected, with the unemployment rate at 3.4%, the lowest in decades, and inflation on the Fed’s preferred gauge at 4.4. %, more than double the Fed’s target.

But many Fed policymakers have since signaled that they prefer to wait before embarking on further policy tightening. While inflation is still too high, they say, the full impact of Fed rate hikes so far is still being felt in the economy, and the degree of credit crunch following bank failures in March remains difficult to assess.

The Fed’s snapshot of business, banking and labor conditions released Wednesday also said financial conditions “were stable or somewhat tighter” across most of the country.

Fed policymakers have said credit conditions are a key part of their calculations for setting monetary policy.

Overall, strains on the banking sector appear to have eased in the months following the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, despite the failure of an additional regional bank – First Republic – May 1.

US lawmakers are on track to approve a deal reached over the weekend that raises the debt ceiling and averts a catastrophic default on US Treasuries.

‘SPARE’ OF HIGHER RATES

Fed policymakers will then meet on June 13-14, before which they will get several other key economic data, including the government’s monthly labor market report for May and a new price index reading. to consumption.

The beige book can also help shape their view of the direction the economy is taking and overall did not signal that the economy is experiencing a hard stop or, conversely, a resurgence that would suggest that Fed rate hikes to date are not doing their job of slowing the economy.

About half of the districts reported no change in economic activity in recent weeks, the report said, while four reported small increases and two reported “mild to moderate declines.”

And there were many pockets of weakness.

“A contact at a department store reported a sharp drop in sales at their stores which they said had ‘worsened in March and April,'” the Cleveland Fed said.

The Minneapolis Fed, like some other districts, noted overall growth in consumer spending but decreased activity in minority and women-owned businesses, a contact that provides technical assistance to women entrepreneurs noting that higher interest rates “scare off new entrepreneurs”.

At the St. Louis Fed, bank contacts said loan demand had weakened and they expected further weakening to come. “Contacts have reported clients taking distributions from their wallets to repay loans and avoid further borrowing,” he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Ann Sapphire

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the Federal Reserve and the US economy. Stories can be found on Reuters.com. Phone: 312-593-8342

howard schneider

Thomson Reuters

Covers the US Federal Reserve, monetary policy and economics, graduated from the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University with previous experience as a foreign correspondent, business reporter and local Washington Post staffer.

