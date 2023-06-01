The UK has a bigger inflation problem than either the US or the eurozone, said Mann of the Bank of England.





[1/2] Economist and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann poses for a photo before a speech at Manchester Business School in Manchester, England, on January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) – The UK has a bigger inflation problem than either the US or the Eurozone. Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Wednesday there were growing signs that key prices were rising sharply and that underlying pressures were continuing.

Mann, who has been the BoE’s strongest advocate for rate hikes since joining the BoE in 2021, also saw the risks of future financial market volatility as the global economy adapts to higher borrowing costs.

UK consumer price inflation hit 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years, and 8.7% in April, tied with Italy among the world’s major developed economies. percentage rises.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core inflation, which Mann said is a better guide to future inflation trends, rose to 6.8% last month, the highest level since records began in 1992.

Mann said while core inflation is showing signs of keeping UK businesses high through rising prices and wages, headline inflation has also been slower to fall at core rates than elsewhere.

“The gap (between headline and core CPI) that I have in my country is more persistent than the gaps you see in our neighbours, the US or the Eurozone,” Mann said at a policy debate hosted by a Swiss asset manager. Pictet.

“There is a gap between the headlines consolidating the energy that has gone up very high and now come down, and the core where you are starting to see the impact coming into something lasting through pricing channels and wage negotiations.” she added.

Savings left over from the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the ability of British households to absorb price increases from businesses, and a 9.7 per cent increase in the minimum wage in April may have had a knock-on effect in pushing wage levels higher. said Mann. he said.

The BoE has raised rates 12 times since December 2021, raising it to 4.5% this month. Markets are expecting it to reach 5.5% later this year after stronger-than-expected inflation data last week.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and other senior central bank officials said they would respond if there were any signs of sustained strong inflationary pressures.

Mann also indicated tensions between the levels of long-term interest rates needed to keep inflation under control and the levels needed for a stable financial system that could introduce “tremendous volatility” to exchange rates, asset prices and inflation.

“The appropriate metaphor here is… ‘water is calmest before a waterfall,'” she said.

Report: David Milliken By: William Schomberg; Edited by John Stonestreet

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-has-bigger-core-inflation-problem-than-other-economies-boes-mann-2023-05-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos