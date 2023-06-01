How does US debt compare to the rest of the world? | Business and Economy News





Global debt currently stands at $305 trillion, $45 trillion more than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global financial industry association.

Global debt is the total amount of money owed by businesses, governments and individuals around the world. Of the $305 trillion in debt, corporations account for $161.7 trillion (53%), governments owe $85.7 trillion (28%) and individuals owe $57.6 trillion (19%).

The IIF predicts that global debt will continue to rise as government borrowing remains high, affected by factors such as an aging population, geopolitical tensions, rising health care costs and disparities in the climate finance.

Which countries are the most indebted?

Public debt represents the outstanding financial liabilities of a country, made up of different categories such as loans and debt securities.

The IIF’s Global Debt Monitor covers 21 mature market economies, including the Eurozone, as well as 30 emerging countries.

The United States has the highest national debt in the world with $30.1 trillion owed to creditors in the first quarter of 2023. Washington’s debt now stands at $31.4 trillion, prompting news concerns about US government spending and borrowing costs.

To put that into context, the United States owes as much money as the next four most indebted countries, including China ($14 trillion), Japan ($10.2 trillion), France ($3.1 trillion). billion dollars) and Italy (2,900 billion dollars).

The table below classifies the public debt in the world.

Which countries have enough money to repay their debts?

Highly indebted countries can offset their payments if their gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the total value of goods and services produced by a country, is greater than their national debt.

A public debt-to-GDP ratio, which compares the size of a country’s debt with its economy, is an indicator of a government’s financial sustainability. Any value above 100% indicates that a country spends more than it earns.

According to the IIF, global public debt to GDP stands at 95.5%.

Japan, the world’s third largest economy, has the highest debt to GDP ratio at 239%. Tokyo’s high debt-to-GDP ratio can be partly attributed to its aging population and welfare costs.

Greece has the second highest debt-to-GDP ratio at 197%, followed by Singapore (165%), Italy (135%) and the United States (116%).

What is the US debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount the government can borrow. On January 19, the United States reached its borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion. Since then, the Treasury has put in place a number of measures to avoid not repaying its legal obligations, known as default.

A US default would likely drag the country into a major recession, rattle the global economy and lead to soaring unemployment.

On May 28, after weeks of negotiations, US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative agreement to raise the debt ceiling for two years while capping some spending.

After calling for a recorded vote, the House of Representatives voted to advance Bill 314,117 in a late-night session Wednesday.

