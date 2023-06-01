Finding His Place: The Story of Alex Makoid





On the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we spotlight Alex Makoid, a college sailor from Tulane University competing in the ICSA Open Fleet Race Championship, which is taking place this week.

Makoid was adopted from China to a white family in Sag Harbor, NY. Growing up in a white family in a predominantly white town, Makoid had a different experience than other Asian Americans.

I felt out of place sometimes because I didn’t feel like I was in the minority, but I also didn’t feel like I was in the majority, she said.

Makoid wasn’t the only one to feel this, although she was adopted by a local group of Asian Americans, many of whom were also raised in white families. Through her Chinese sisters, Makoid felt connected to others with similar experiences to her, including the conflict between being Asian, but not as connected to Chinese culture as someone raised in a Chinese-American home.

Whether it’s giving advice on dealing with the normalization of Asian racism or simply supporting each other through our various accomplishments, my Chinese sisters support each other and I know they will always be there for me. she declared.

When it came to sailing, Makoid first discovered her love of the sport at a summer camp in Vermont, sailing sunfish on a lake, after which her parents enrolled her in a local sailing program near At her place.

Throughout high school, Makoid honed his racing skills, competing in high school sailing and Wednesday night races on larger boats such as the J70, J109, and J22. But it was during the COVID pandemic, when most other in-person activities were temporarily suspended, that she turned her full attention to sailing.

With his sights set on the sport, Makoid began to take an interest in college sailing. She was able to join the nationally ranked team at Tulane University as a crew. Although the team, like the sport, is predominantly white, this did not deter Makoid or make her feel uncomfortable. She used her differences as motivation for her sailing success.

I wanted to stand out in a good way, like being the best crew I could be, instead of being known only as an Asian sailor, she noted.

Along with being a competitive athlete, Makoid is doing her part to change the homogeneity of college sailing. As a regional representative on the College Sailings diversity, equity and inclusion initiative (TIDE) committee, she works to make college sailing a more inclusive and welcoming place. While much work remains to be done to implement TIDE’s policies, the committee has made progress in successfully passing an anti-discrimination clause and removing gender verbiage from the bylaws.

