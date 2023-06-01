Amazon’s main UK division pays no corporate tax for the second consecutive year | Amazon





Amazon’s main UK operation paid no corporate tax for the second year in a row after receiving a tax credit for its $1.6 billion infrastructure investment, including robotic equipment in its warehouses.

Amazon UK Services, which employs more than half of UK workers, received $7.7 million in tax credits through the end of December this year, according to accounts filed with Companies House. .

The government’s super deduction scheme for companies investing in infrastructure was introduced by Rishi Sunak while Prime Minister. This allowed businesses to offset 130% of their investment expenditures on plant and machinery against profits over the two years from April 2021. Amazon has reserved 1.13 million credits in 2021 under the plan.

As a result, while Amazon’s UK headquarters did not pay corporate tax, other parts of the group’s UK operations are believed to have paid undisclosed amounts.

The division’s pre-tax profit increased by approximately 9% to approximately $222 million in 2022, while sales increased by approximately 8% to $6.56 billion.

Paul Monaghan, CEO of the Fair Tax Foundation, criticized Amazon for not disclosing its gross UK profits and corporate taxes on them, despite calls for transparency from tax justice activists and shareholders. Criticized.

“Over the past decade, Amazon has grown its market dominance globally, largely thanks to its tax-free revenue, and has been able to unfairly weaken local businesses that are taking a more responsible approach,” he said.

Now we find ourselves in a situation where Amazon UK Services is not only paying no taxes, but is also getting a tax deduction on an investment that would almost certainly have happened anyway. A tax deduction for old rope, if you like. These super deductions have not only eliminated corporate levies over the past two years, but will do so again in 2023 and possibly 2024.

An Amazon spokesperson said: Amazon UK Services is only a small part of our business and if you look at all UK companies, we paid corporate tax in the last year. The tax cut for Amazon UK services is the result of significant capital investment, particularly in the UK.

Amazons UK fulfillment center in Peterborough: The online retailer has invested $1.6 billion in 2022 infrastructure. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA

For more on Amazon’s tax advantage, the online retailer and digital service provider saw its headcount nearly triple from about 27,500 in 2018 to 75,000 in 2022 after adding 10,000 new roles each year in 2021 and 2020. Appeared to be stagnant.

Amazon and other digital players are making cuts as online spending declines after the peak of the pandemic, after downtown streets reopened and restrictions on socializing and office work were eased.

In January, the company announced plans to close three of its more than 30 UK warehouses and seven smaller delivery sites, impacting more than 1,300 jobs. As part of these efforts, the library’s online bookstore was closed in April.

But Amazon said it invested $12 billion in the UK last year, spending $1.6 billion on infrastructure, including a warehouse for its Veeqo division, which provides online tools for sellers, and robotics for its software development center in Swansea.

According to Group US, sales of the entire UK Network Group increased by 1 billion to 24 billion last year, up more than 4%, making it larger than Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket, and about twice as large as Marks & Spencer. filings.

Amazon said it paid $781 million in total taxes in the UK, including corporate rates, employers’ national insurance premiums and corporate taxes.

The UK tax credit for Amazon UK Services was part of the 937 million ($805 million) tax credit across Europe last year.

The credit comes after losses more than doubled to 4.3 billion from 2.1 billion a year ago as Amazon EU Sarl, an entity that includes the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and other EU retail profit groups, saw its revenue drop to 50.9 billion from 51.3 billion. . 1 year ago.

Monaghan said revenues are being shifted to Luxembourg, where subsidiaries are generating huge tax cuts each year, which will be used to ensure that little or no taxes are paid there in the future.

However, Amazon said revenue, profits and taxes for most of its UK operations were recorded and paid in the UK.

Retail and AWS [Amazon Web Services] Most of the revenue from our business is part of Amazon EU Sarl and AWS EMEA Sarl, both of which have UK offices. Our UK revenues, related expenses, profits and taxes are recorded here in UK and reported directly to HMRC.

Amazon has previously said it pays hundreds of millions of euros in corporate taxes across Europe.

