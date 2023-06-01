US proposes requiring new cars to have automatic braking system





Technology could help reduce fatalities.

Road deaths are one of the most persistent causes of death in the United States, and they are rising despite advances such as collision warning and avoidance systems and the increasing use of airbags. Nearly 43,000 people died in car accidents in 2022. This is a slight drop from 2021, but 31% more than in 2014.

Road deaths had been declining until about a decade ago when they began to rise rapidly. The rise was driven by a spike in pedestrian fatalities. An estimated 3,500 pedestrians were killed in the first half of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available. This is the highest number in 40 years.

The toll goes beyond deaths. In 2019, the economic cost of car crashes was $340 billion, according to the safety agency. That year, 36,500 people died in car accidents, 4.5 million were injured and 23 million vehicles were damaged.

Government officials said the automatic braking proposal could save at least 360 lives a year and reduce injuries by around 24,000 a year. Even when automatic braking doesn’t prevent crashes, it can make crashes less serious by slowing cars down.

Braking systems use radars or cameras to anticipate accidents.

Automatic emergency braking systems typically use cameras, radar, or both to spot vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and other obstacles. By comparing a vehicle’s speed and direction with those of other vehicles or people, these systems can determine that a collision is imminent, alert the driver with an alarm, and apply the brakes if the driver fails to do so.

The first such systems were introduced in 2011. Five years later, automakers voluntarily agreed to make automatic emergency braking technology standard in all new cars and trucks by 2022. The agency said said his proposed rule would impose higher standards than the technology automakers had accepted. to use.

In a statement, the Automotive Innovation Alliance, the industry’s leading lobby group, neither endorsed nor opposed the proposed rule, calling automatic braking a game-changing technology automakers have already deployed.

Automatic braking is one of the components of the advanced driver assistance systems found in some new cars. These systems are able to steer without human intervention and, in some cases, change lanes and allow drivers to let go of the steering wheel on highways. These systems include Teslas Autopilot, General Motors Super Cruise and Ford Motor BlueCruise.

The federal security agency investigated Teslas system after it appeared to fail to identify and track other vehicles in certain situations. The agency is looking at 43 crashes, including 14 in which 18 people were killed, that occurred while Autopilot or another system the company calls Full Self-Driving was on.

It could take a few years for the rules to come into effect.

The safety agency will gather feedback on the rule from automakers, safety groups and the public before making it final, a process that could take a year or more. The rule will come into force three years after its adoption.

On Tuesday, President Biden withdrew the nomination of Ann E. Carlson to head the agency. Some Republican senators had opposed his nomination because of his past work on environmental policy. A former law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Carlson has been the agency’s acting administrator since September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/31/business/automatic-braking-cars.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos