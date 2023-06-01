UK mortgage lending hits all-time low as sign of housing market stress | house price





The UK’s housing market is showing growing signs of stress as mortgage lending collapses to record low monthly levels and property values ​​decline at the fastest annual rate in nearly 14 years.

Figures from the Bank of England (BoE) showed that mortgage debt borrowing fell sharply in April and consumers paid off $1.4 billion more than they took out on new loans in April. The bank said April’s figure continued to fall from net-zero borrowing in March and was the lowest since records began in 1993.

Separate figures from the Nationwide Building Society showed that house prices in May fell at an annual rate of 3.4 per cent, the sharpest decline since July 2009, when the UK economy was struggling in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The numbers reflect the central bank’s most aggressive rate hike round to affect the real estate market in decades, as Threadneedle Street stubbornly increases borrowing costs in response to high inflation.

Martin Beck, Senior Economic Advisor, EY Item Club, said: And interest rates could rise further, putting more pressure on housing market activity.

The bank said net mortgage approvals for home purchases fell to 48,700 in April from 51,500 in March, while refinance approvals rose slightly to 32,500 from 32,200. The effective interest rate paid by consumers on newly drawn mortgages rose 5 basis points to 4.46%, it said.

Borrowing costs have risen sharply in recent months after the central bank raised its key rate for the 12th consecutive time, from 0.1% in December 2021 to the current level of 4.5%. With the UK experiencing some of the most rigid inflation rates in the G7 advanced economies, financial markets are expecting the central bank to be able to push rates above 5.5% before the end of the year.

Against the backdrop of rising interest rates, banks and builders’ associations have withdrawn nearly 800 home and home-buying mortgage deals in the past few days, warning homeowners looking for new mortgage deals to prepare for fixed rates of 5% or more.

Financial data provider Moneyfacts said the average rate on new two-year fixed-rate mortgages jumped this week from 5.38 per cent on Tuesday to 5.49 per cent on Thursday. The average at the beginning of May was 5.26%. The average 5-year fixed rate was 5.05% on Tuesday and is now at 5.17%.

Highlighting the impact on the real estate market, Nationwide’s latest figures show that house prices fell 0.1 per cent in May from levels a month ago. This was a more positive picture than April, when prices rose for the first time in seven months, but the building association warned that the housing market faces increasing headwinds in the coming months.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Nationwide said the median house price in the UK was 260,736, with house prices barely fluctuating over the past month after accounting for seasonality.

That’s 4% below the peak in August 2022, before former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous autumn mini-budget re-mortgaged homes with prospective buyers, sending lending rates skyrocketing.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner has warned that interest rates will remain higher for longer than previously expected.

If this holds, he said, it is likely to put new upward pressure on mortgage rates, which have been on a downward trend after skyrocketing in the aftermath of the mini-budget last September.

According to a House Library survey commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, refinancing costs have risen 38% since the end of 2019. Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “Families are watching their mortgage bills skyrocket as a result of the Conservative Party’s mismanagement of the economy.”

The hard-working middle class already faces the highest tax burden in 70 years. Now they are facing another mortgage hammer blow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/jun/01/uk-house-prices-fall-nationwide-high-interest-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos