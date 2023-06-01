



A recent survey of CEOs suggests that most expect a recession in the United States, but that it will be “short and shallow”. For this reason, many are not planning layoffs and some are even still hiring. This points to a continuation of the current tight labor market, even as the economy cools in response to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and ongoing banking turmoil.

CEOs continue to send the same message about the US economy: a recession is looming, but persistent labor market strength will endure. Generally, business leaders are focused on cutting costs and jobs during these uncertain times, but instead anticipate that the labor market will remain competitive. The apparent cognitive dissonance underlies the complexity of an economy that has suffered a series of shocks in recent years, from the pandemic to inflation, from rapid interest rate hikes to a mini-banking crisis, but which nevertheless continues to show signs of resilience.

The CEO Confidence Measure released by the Conference Board, where I am chief economist, reveals that for the fourth consecutive quarter, world leaders are overwhelmingly pricing in a US recession in the next 12 to 18 months. But they expect it to be short and superficial, with limited global coverage. According to the second-quarter iteration of the survey, 87% of oversized CEOs see this scenario, while only 6% anticipate a deep recession with global spillovers, and only 7% expect no recession. General pessimism among CEOs continues to weigh on the overall confidence gauge, which at 43 is little better than the lows reached at the worst of the pandemic. (The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence is a quarterly survey of nearly 150 CEOs in partnership with the Business Council. Respondents are members of the Business Council and a reading below 50 reflects more negative than positive responses to the survey. .)

In previous quarterly surveys, CEOs have indicated that they expect the Fed’s anti-inflationary efforts to be behind this brief, mild US economic slowdown. CEOs continue to say they support aggressive central bank rate hikes this quarter, even amid clear recession expectations and an ongoing banking crisis. Indeed, 82% of CEOs think inflation should drive the Fed’s monetary policy decisions. CEOs ranked other influences on Fed policy as much less important, including the tight labor market (49%), banking strains and the risk of a credit crunch (43%), GDP growth (28%) and uncertainty about the debt limit (1%). Given that current indicators of consumer inflation are well above the Fed’s 2% target and the risk of elevated inflation expectations is entrenched, this view makes sense.

CEOs seem to be taking the lingering banking crisis in stride and generally don’t view it as likely to trigger a major recession, or even help cause one. Asked in the survey about different responses to the crisis, only 28% of CEOs say they are increasing their own company’s liquidity, and only 17% are changing banking relationships. Most CEOs are reviewing relationships rather than taking drastic measures to protect themselves from residual fallout from the crisis: 62% of CEOs are reviewing relationships with their banks, 28% are reviewing their own risk management, 33% are reviewing suitability liquidity of their customers and 30%% review the liquidity adequacy of their suppliers.

Despite the gloomy outlook for the US economy, CEOs continue to believe the job market will defy expectations and stay largely afloat. Three sets of survey responses support this conclusion: First, only 20% of CEOs intend to downsize in the next 12 months. A surprising 33% expect to continue hiring and a significant 46% do not anticipate any changes in staffing. Second, 75% of CEOs plan to increase salaries by 3 percentage points or more over the next year, and 20% plan to increase salaries by 13 percentage points over the same period. At the same time, only 5% in total do not anticipate any change in salaries (4%) or aim to reduce salaries (1%). Third, and finally, only 9% of CEOs expect no difficulty hiring skilled workers, which means 91% expect difficulty or great difficulty.

Labor shortages are the main difference between today’s outlook and that of past downturns. Additionally, labor shortages explain why CEOs expect the recession to be short and shallow. Missing workers, a strict immigration policy and, above all, an aging workforce, are creating an acute shortage in the supply of workers, although demand is expected to decline in some industries this year. While workers aged 25 to 64 have largely returned to the workforce after the pandemic, those aged 65 and over are rapidly exiting, creating a shortage of skilled and experienced employees.

This context makes CEO responses somewhat easier to interpret, with CEOs falling into one of three camps. In the first camp, a significant share of CEOs are still hiring workers to fill positions left vacant by retiring baby boomers. These positions are most prevalent in industries requiring in-person work, including health care, child and elder care, hotels, restaurants, and travel.

In the second are the fifth of companies reporting layoffs. These are likely among the pandemic darlings that have outperformed during the health crisis as demand for goods, technology, finance and housing surged. They are forced to adapt in an environment of rising interest rates and a shift in consumer demand towards services. These less fortunate areas include large swathes of technology, finance, real estate, construction, transportation and warehousing.

Most CEOs fall into the third camp and expect to make no changes to their workforce, as they anticipate a short and shallow recession, and would rather hoard labor than release workers and to rehire them at a probably higher cost.

This CEO behavior underscores the difficulty companies are having in sustaining a skilled workforce even as they stare into the face of another recession. While experiencing less difficulty than a year ago, most companies still anticipate at least some difficulty in hiring talented workers. Additionally, to attract and retain talent, business leaders continue to view bringing money to the problem (in the form of higher wages and benefits) as the main solution to this long-term problem. . As indefinite increases in wages and benefits are unsustainable, many companies are turning to automation and digital transformation to fill the void created by the limited labor supply.

So, do CEO feelings about the recession and the workforce make sense?

Yes. Consumers also fear a recession in the next six months, but continue to rate the job market relatively high according to the Conference Board’s consumer confidence survey. Additionally, the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index for the United States has signaled a recession in the United States that has now been underway for over a year, but the current economic index remains buoyant due to strong labor market components. . Even financial market pricing for Fed rate cuts to begin this year, despite stubborn inflation, suggests investors are expecting a recession. Nevertheless, this expected easing is relatively minor, indicating a short and shallow recession facilitated by the persistence of tensions related to the shortage of workers in the labor market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hbr.org/2023/06/ceos-are-predicting-a-mild-recession-in-the-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

