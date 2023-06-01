



According to the latest economic data, the UK’s manufacturing downturn intensified over the past month as output declined, new orders and employment accelerated.

According to the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), “sluggish” overseas demand for UK-made goods and a shift in spending from domestic goods to services were among the reasons.

It said the decline in activity in May represented a four-month low, and that the sector was in negative territory for the 10th month in a row in the survey.

New export orders also fell for the 16th month in a row, even as supply chain challenges began to ease for many manufacturers.

But PMI data showed a moratorium on costs for the hard-hit companies as average input prices fell for the first time in three and a half years.

Rob Dobson, director of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the decline in overseas demand was driven by “reports of order losses in the US and mainland Europe”.

He said this was “exacerbated by some EU customers turning to more local sourcing to avoid post-Brexit trade complications”.

However, Mr Dobson said: “While the near-term situation remains challenging across the board, manufacturers are still finding reasons for optimism, including brighter news on pricing and supply fronts.

“Average cost of input has fallen for the first time in three and a half years, allowing some companies to maintain their efforts to repair and protect margins damaged by long and often severe periods of cost inflation.

“The recent recovery in global supply chains is also continuing rapidly, with lead times reduced to near-record levels in May.”

Customers Tired of Confirming Brexit

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said the “maker’s pain” for businesses continued and many were still worried about the UK’s economic prospects.

He said that the decline in export orders was “a [had become] Tired of further management Brexit confirmation.

“Fears about near-shoring products have become reality, and the decline in foreign interest was the fastest since January.”

“More interest rates will increase the cost of doing business and the pressure from stubborn inflation will keep business owners up at night,” Dr. Glenn added.

“The threat of a recession that was narrowly missed at the end of last year is not completely gone, so businesses will tighten their belts for a downturn that could include more job losses and cutbacks in operations,” he said.

The survey found that the figure in May was 47.1, down from 47.8 in April.

A score below 50 indicates that the sector is shrinking.

James Brougham, Make UK’s chief economist, commented on the data: “With strong domestic manufacturing policies in the US and EU, manufacturers see potential for expanding exports to the UK’s biggest industrial goods trading partners. It’s dwindling.

“British businesses are eagerly awaiting the UK’s response to these policies of global economic change. But perhaps more important is the government’s unified vision for the sector for the next decade, starting with long-term policies.”

