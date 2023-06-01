Several companies could win work on the US Army’s Linchpin AI project





PHILADELPHIA The US military will likely hire several companies to build and operate its brand new Linchpin project, an artificial intelligence pipeline to power intelligence gathering and electronic warfare systems.

An initial contract for the digital conduit is expected to be signed in March or April 2024, according to Col. Chris Anderson, project manager at the Armys Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S program executive office. Other contracts should follow.

I envision it will end up being a series of contracts for various aspects of the pipeline, Anderson told C4ISRNET on the sidelines of Technical Exchange Meeting X, a defense industry conference held the week last in Philadelphia. Building a team of teams, both in government, with industry, academia and everyone else, it’s going to take a village to make that happen.

The Pentagon has for years recognized the value of AI, both on and off the battlefield, and has subsequently invested billions of dollars to advance and adopt this capability. Technology can help vehicles navigate, predict when maintenance is needed, help identify and classify targets, and help analysts sift through mountains of information.

Through Project Linchpin, the military intends to deliver AI capabilities in the intertwined worlds of intelligence, cyber and electronic warfare, documents say, while addressing associated bottlenecks to the domain, such as the consumption and incorporation of real-world data.

There’s a data labeling component, the actual model training that’s happening, Anderson said. Then there’s verification and validation on the back-end, and then, kind of, running the infrastructure. So those are four or five different focus areas that will likely require different industry partners.

The PEO IEW&S portfolio includes the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node to centralize and automate data collection, analysis and distribution; the High Precision Detection and Exploitation System, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft equipped with advanced sensors; and land layer systems designed to provide soldiers with cyber and electronic warfare assistance.

Each will play a specific role on the battlefield of the future and each will be tied to the Linchpin project.

Any sensor-related program within the PEO will be their machine learning pipeline, Anderson said. We want to move from a science fair experience to a recording program.

An industry day for the Linchpin project is planned for August or September. PEO IEW&S conducted market research at a previous technical exchange meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

