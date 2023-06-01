UK house prices fall as mortgage payments surge.





UK house prices fell further as rising mortgage rates reduced homebuyers and forced owners to repay property loans at near-record rates.

Figures released by the Nationwide Building Society on Thursday showed that average property prices in May fell 3.4 per cent from a year ago, accelerating the annual decline from 2.7 per cent in April.

Separate data from the Bank of England showed that households reduced their total mortgage debt by 1.4 billion in April, the highest net payment since records began in 1993 outside the month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide said prices fell 0.1% in May, reversing April’s unexpected rise in unreplicated data from other home price measures.

Excluding the blip in April, Nationwide figures show house prices have fallen over the past nine months in response to the Bank of England’s aggressive rate hikes.

Nationwides chief economist Robert Gardner says there are no positive signs for the housing market in the coming months, even as mortgage approvals and home transaction levels have recovered from post-Liz Trusss mini-budget lows. said.

Gardner pointed to the current financial market outlook, which suggests that headwinds to the housing market will strengthen in the near term and that the BoE will feel compelled to raise rates from 4.5% to 5.5% to get inflation back on target.

Those expectations are well above the 4.5% peak priced around the end of March, and borrowing costs are expected to remain higher for longer, Gardner said.

Many lenders, including Nationwide, have already withdrawn their fixed-rate mortgage offers and replaced them with higher-cost loans in response to financial market movements following April’s disappointing inflation figures. last month.

Despite the immediate difficult outlook, Gardner did not predict a deep downturn in home prices because employment levels are high and household finances are generally healthy.

While activity is likely to be subdued in the near term, healthy nominal income growth coupled with modestly lower home prices should help improve home affordability over time. Especially once mortgage rates ease. [the BoE interest] Interest rates are peaking, he said.

Commenting on this figure, Chris Druce, senior research analyst at real estate brokerage Knight Frank, said potential buyers should expect some volatility around a reasonably stable price trend.

There is still an element of price exploration in the residential real estate market as buyers and sellers adjust to declining spending power due to significant borrowing cost increases over the past 18 months, he said.

The BoE said households want to pay off their mortgage debt as new mortgage approvals fell to 48,700 in April from 51,500 in March.

Total mortgage lending in April was $17 billion, 25 per cent lower than the average for the previous six months, highlighting a drop in loan demand due to rising interest rates.

