China and key US partner Singapore agree high-level defense hotline





SINGAPORE (AP) China and Singapore on Thursday laid the groundwork for a hotline between the two countries that would establish a high-level communications link between Beijing and a close U.S. partner in Asia at a time of high Chinese tensions with Washington. and stalled dialogue.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, a general in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army who was appointed minister in March, signed a memorandum of understanding with his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen to work on establishing a a secure telephone link for high-level communications between our defense leaders, according to a statement released by Singapore.

These high-level open lines of communication are important for building mutual understanding and trust, the statement said, without giving a timeline for their establishment.

Li is on his first visit to Singapore as defense minister and discusses global and regional security issues extensively with a range of officials. Singapore said the two countries’ defense establishments regularly interact through bilateral and multilateral exercises and that his visit underscores long-standing, warm and friendly relations.

At the same time, Singapore is a close military and economic partner of the United States, and the agreement to establish the direct telephone link comes as communications between Washington and Beijing are strained.

Li also established a defense hotline with Japan in March to improve communication and help avoid accidental encounters in the tense region.

While in Singapore, Li is expected to address a meeting of defense officials, diplomats and national leaders on Sunday, but declined a request from Washington to meet on the sidelines with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who will deliver a speech at the same Shangri-La Dialogue Security Conference on Saturday.

Among many issues, China has been angered by US support for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy it claims as its own territory, the downing of what the US has called a Chinese spy balloon, and sanctions aimed directly at Li.

These sanctions are linked to Washington’s broad set of measures against Russia, but predate its invasion of Ukraine and were imposed in 2018 due to Lis’ involvement in China’s purchase of planes. combat and anti-aircraft missiles in Moscow.

The sanctions, which largely prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding formal talks, the United States said.

Earlier this week, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said Austin’s offer of talks in Singapore was rejected because the United States is ignoring China’s concerns. and create artificial obstacles.

The US side should take practical measures to show sincerity and correct mistakes, so as to create the necessary conditions and atmosphere conducive to communication and exchanges between the two sides, he said, without directly mentioning the sanctions or other problems.

