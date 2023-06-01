UK visa processing time update for June 2023





When applying for a UK visa, the length of time you can wait for a decision depends on the type of visa you have applied for, whether you have applied from overseas or within the UK, and whether you have used your visa. of home offices paid for the service first.

UK Visas and Immigration Services (UKVI) has a standard processing time that allows clients to show an estimated lead time for the simplest applications. However, there are instances where visa processing times may be extended beyond this target. For example during peak times when UKVI is experiencing more applications, or when applications are complex or require additional evidence to be submitted.

The Home Office has recently updated a list of standard processing times for UK visa applications made from within and outside the UK. Most work, study and visitor visa applications are currently processed within 3 weeks for overseas applications and 8 weeks for domestic applications.

The processing time begins after submitting your application and verifying your identity using the UK Immigration: ID Check app or by attending an appointment at a Visa Application Center (VAC) and ends when you receive a letter or email from Home Office. Include a decision on your application.

The processing times below are based on the current number of visa applications and are subject to change.

Apply from outside the UK

If you are applying for a UK visa from abroad, we recommend that you do not book travel until a decision has been made on your application.

The current standard processing times by category are:

Employment Visa Skilled Worker 3 weeks Health and Care Worker 3 weeks Global Business Mobility Visa (all categories) 3 weeks Temporary Work Visa (all categories) 3 weeks Innovator Founder 3 weeks Global Talent 3 weeks High Potential Individual (HPI) 3 weeks Scale-up Worker 3-week Visitor Visa (all categories) 3-week Study Visa (all categories) 3-week Family Visa 24-week British Citizens (Overseas) Visa 12-week Housing for Ukraine and Ukraine Family Planning Visas as soon as possible.

A full list can be viewed here.

Applications made in the UK

If you are applying for a visa extension within the UK or switching to a different visa category, processing times will generally be longer than for applications from abroad. If you applied before your last visa expired, you can stay in the UK pending a decision.

Below is an overview of domestic application waiting times by category.

Employment Visa Skilled Worker 8 weeks Health and Care Worker 8 weeks Global Business Mobility Visas 8 weeks Temporary Work Visas (selected category) 8 weeks Innovator Founder 8 weeks Global Talent 8 weeks High Potential Individual (HPI) 8 weeks Scale-up Worker 8 weeks Study visas 8 weeksGraduate visas 8 weeksFamily visas 8 weeksStandard visitor visas 8 weeksUK Nationals (Overseas) visas 12 weeks Housing for Ukraine and Ukraine family planning and Ukraine expansion planning visas as soon as possible.

A full list can be viewed here.

faster decision making

If your application is urgent, you may receive a faster decision by using our home office priority service, available at an additional cost.

You can make decisions such as:

Within 5 business days using Priority Services. Until the end of the next business day using the Super Priority service.

When you apply for a visa, you will be asked if you can use these services. More details can be found here.

Application update

In some cases, applications may not be decided within the standard processing times described above. The Department of Home Affairs will contact you to let you know if you need to provide additional evidence or attend an interview.

You should contact UKVI directly for updates on your submitted visa application. If you have already applied for a visa and are within the current processing time, you should not contact UKVI to pursue your application.

